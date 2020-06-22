Reserve Street work starts Monday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All-night construction on one of Montana's busiest streets, starting at its most notorious intersection, was set to begin Monday at 7 p.m.

For the next two weeks the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Acme Concrete Paving will be rehabilitating concrete on the outside lanes of Reserve Street's "Box Store Corridor" from Mullan Road to Interstate 90 in Missoula.

It's the start of a $5.7 million surface rehab project on the 5.4 miles of Reserve Street from I-90 to Brooks Street that will take six months to complete.

To ease traffic congestion, most of the work will take place weeknights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will entail single-lane closures with delays of up to 15 minutes, reduced speed limits and installation of directional signals on Reserve Street. At the Grant Creek Road/I-90 intersection drivers will encounter shoulder and single-lane closures and flaggers.

It'll also be noisy. MDT said "diamond grinding" will be employed using closely spaced diamond saw blades grinding against the road to remove hardened concrete and bumps.