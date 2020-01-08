One woman and three dogs were unharmed after a fire ignited late Wednesday afternoon at a Missoula residence on Virginia Drive.
Lukas Lindeman, a resident of the home whose mother was in the building at the time, said he was across town when he got word of the fire. Lindeman told the Missoulian everyone made it out of the house safely.
“As long as everyone is fine, that's what’s important," Lindeman said. “Stuff can be replaced.”
Assistant Missoula Fire Chief Brad Davis said the source of the fire was not immediately clear, although it appeared to have started near the garage. Crews with flashlights in the garage illuminated the walls, which had turned black from floor to ceiling.
Crews were called to the fire at approximately 4:50 p.m., Davis said. A woman had made it outside by the time fire trucks arrived, while crews were able to retrieve the dogs quickly. Within the hour, fire investigators were on scene to begin assessing the damage and cause.
"Our guys did a great job of getting it knocked down right away," Davis said.
It was the second fire of the day for the District 3 crew, which also responded to a house fire at Elk Hills Court around 2:30 p.m.
The Missoula Fire Department, Missoula Emergency Services, and Missoula Police Department all responded to the scene.