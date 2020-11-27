Restaurants, bars, cafes in Missoula struggling; coalition formed

Most people don't realize just how close many Missoula businesses are to going out of business in the next few months if things don't pick up, she noted.

She co-signed a letter with Mayor John Engen, Missoula’s three county commissioners and Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy saying the collaborative effort of the Revive Missoula’s Bars and Restaurants was made to balance protecting the economic and cultural health of Missoula as well as the health care system.

“While acknowledging that spread can occur in bars, restaurants and other public places, we agree that it is the job of both business and public health to implement and enforce measures that make public places as safe as possible,” they wrote. “Structured spaces that consistently practice coronavirus safety protocols can offer more protection than private and unstructured settings. As licensed establishments, bars and restaurants are already subject to numerous safety regulations and inspections. Adding COVID-specific safety measures into this structure helps balance the dual needs to slow spread and protect local businesses and employees from failure.”

Bradshaw, the owner of Clyde Coffee, said she wasn’t asked to be a part of the new group and doesn’t necessarily agree with the objective.