ST. IGNATIUS — With the wing bone from a pelican held between his pursed lips, Gary Steele began to blow softly.
Slowly, after a few long breaths, trails of smoke emitted from the nest of dried cottonwood bark in his hand.
Steele was one of the volunteer presenters who spent the weekend at Fort Connah near St. Ignatius for its twice-annual open house, where the public has a chance to visit the historic site whose roots go back to the 1840s.
Pulling out a fresh handful of fuel and handing it to Michael Feeney of Ronan, who came out to Fort Connah on Sunday with his wife Mary Ann, Steele used a flint and steel kit to create the sparks necessary to get a piece of char cloth burning. Inserting the cloth into the nest of bark, Steele handed Feeney the pelican bone tube.
Within moments, Feeney had a fire kindled in the palm of his hand.
“I had never seen this before,” he said. “In the scouts we used the bow drill method, but I hadn’t seen it done with flint, and using the char cloth to keep it burning.”
Steele, an expert in primitive skills like the flint and steel fire, had a variety of other tools on hand at his table including throwing knives and the atlatl — a throwing spear propelled by a notched throwing handle. Steele said all of his tools and methods are as period appropriate to the time when Fort Connah was active and the people who lived here before its founding as he could make.
The fort traces its history back to 1846 when Neil McArthur of the Hudson Bay Company began construction on the series of buildings that made up the grounds. Completed the following year under the leadership of Angus McDonald, Connah served as a principal trading point for furs, buffalo meat and other goods in the area.
The Hudson Bay Company moved out in 1871 after the U.S. government ordered the base to close following the establishment of the northern boundary of the country. Of the original buildings, only the main trading post still stands, believed to be the oldest building in the state.
Around the site are three other cabins dating back to the 1860s which previously were located near Dixon, but moved after being gifted to the Fort Connah Restoration Society in 2006.
The restoration society, an all-volunteer group started in 1975, has been holding public events at Fort Connah for a decade. The fort is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and Teri Miller, secretary for the Fort Connah Restoration Society, said they recently received a grant from the National Historical Society to help work on the roofs of the fort buildings.
“They were very impressed with the condition that everything has been kept in, especially for being managed by an all-volunteer team,” she said.
Bill Wright, owner of Moose Creek BBQ in Hamilton, has been coming to the rendezvous for years, camping on the site to make sure the volunteers get their breakfast, lunch and dinner. On Sunday, Wright — donning a fox fur cap — finished reheating a full pig he cooked over an open pit the day before, which served as lunch for any of the attendees hungry for a meal.
Next to Wright’s setup, in one of the historic trapper cabins that was moved to the fort site, black powder gunsmith Ted Hoglund brought out a series of longrifles, including an antique from the 1820s and a reproduction flintlock rifle he made himself.
“The longrifle, it’s an American tradition, but we did have a lot of influence from Germans,” he said, pointing to the patterns of edelweiss flowers on the stock of his rifle.
Flintlock rifles, he explained to the crowd, were eventually replaced by percussion and cartridge firing mechanisms, due in part to problems if the black powder inside got wet.
“You’ve heard the saying flash in the pan? That’s where that comes from. The flint would light but the powder wouldn’t burn. If you were hunting game and it saw the flash, it would run away.”