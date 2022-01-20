Restored paintings damaged in People's Center fire returned to Three Chiefs Cultural Center

ST. IGNATIUS — As a beautifully restored portrait of Kootenai Chief Koostata was revealed by conservator Joe Abbrescia on Thursday afternoon at the Three Chiefs Cultural Center outside of St. Ignatius, a collective gasp could be heard from the crowd gathered.

The oil painting, which had been damaged in the September 2020 arson fire at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai People's Center in Pablo, looked as good as new, complete with a gorgeous new frame. It has been over a year since the fire and nine months since the painting restoration process began.

"It's an honor for me to be able to do this, to be a guy that can save these and give them a new life ... this is somebody's legacy as an artist," Abbrescia said Thursday.

A lot was taken and damaged on that dark September day, but community resilience and tremendous individual efforts by program director Marie Torosian, as well as a number of others, have helped bring some of the pieces back to life.

Eight paintings from the fire were restored and returned to the tribes on Thursday, including several large ones that used to hang in the rotunda of the People's Center. Over a dozen other pieces were not able to be restored.

"All the years we've had students and schools and groups, they've been a part of us and they were part of us through the fire as well and through the loss and devastation and the healing as well, they've been there for us," Torosian said.

Some of the paintings will likely hang in the Three Chiefs Cultural Center in St. Ignatius, Torosian said. The People's Center building was badly damaged in the fire and is currently unfit for use.

Restoration continues on beadwork as well as on paper and on photo negatives. One specialist in Colorado is currently working on document and photo restoration.

A drum and other artifacts have also been cleaned, albeit slowly — one restorer at the museum noted that saliva had been used to clean a drum and that during some points, cleaning beadwork was bead by bead.

"Everything comes with a story that connects to who made them and who wore them and who held them before and now they've got this story of how they survived the fire," Torosian said.

Abbrescia, who has worked full time in art restoration for over two decades, lives and works out of Kalispell and gave a detailed explanation of the process used to restore damaged paintings. The paintings are first tested along the edges to see if they can be restored — sometimes there is not much a conservator can do that would not harm the painting more.

The process to actually restore the paintings was complex and tedious. Abbrescia uses a chopstick with a cotton ball on the end to slowly clean the paintings, sometimes doing just one square-inch at a time.

The paintings also had to be stored a specific way and aired out to remove the smell of the smoke and soot. New backings were installed on all the restored pieces.

Insurance money and grants helped pay for the restoration, Torosian said. Abbrescia stressed painting restoration is not for amateurs and that pieces could be damaged forever if expert, painstaking care isn't used.

"If I can save something from going in the trash, that means a lot," Abbrescia said.

Community support for the museum and restoration process has been significant. Torosian said the day of the fire and immediately afterward, hundreds of community members came and volunteered.

At one point, locals were lined up at the People's Center passing artifacts one to another out the door. Work is still ongoing to catalog everything that was both able to be saved and lost in the fire.

"I can't begin to say thank you enough to everybody," Torosian said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

