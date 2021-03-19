Restrictions relaxed at Missoula County long-term care facilities

Restrictions on visits to Missoula County long-term care facilities have been relaxed, the county's health department said on Friday.

In a release, the Missoula City-County Health Department said visitors would be allowed, which was a change from a mid-October order that barred outside visitors to those facilities.

"These new requirements take into consideration that many residents have been offered voluntary COVID-19 vaccination, yet not all residents and staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and transmission of COVID-19 is still occurring in Missoula County and Montana," the release said.

Visitors must wear a face covering and visitation must occur in a private room not shared with another occupant. Masks will be required in private rooms.

Other rules, including a 14-day quarantine for new admits and transferred patients remains in effect. Only facilities with strict isolation are allowed to admit COVID-19 patients from a hospitals.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0