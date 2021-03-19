 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restrictions relaxed at Missoula County long-term care facilities
editor's pick alert

Restrictions relaxed at Missoula County long-term care facilities

{{featured_button_text}}

Restrictions on visits to Missoula County long-term care facilities have been relaxed, the county's health department said on Friday.

In a release, the Missoula City-County Health Department said visitors would be allowed, which was a change from a mid-October order that barred outside visitors to those facilities. 

"These new requirements take into consideration that many residents have been offered voluntary COVID-19 vaccination, yet not all residents and staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and transmission of COVID-19 is still occurring in Missoula County and Montana," the release said.

Visitors must wear a face covering and visitation must occur in a private room not shared with another occupant. Masks will be required in private rooms.

Other rules, including a 14-day quarantine for new admits and transferred patients remains in effect. Only facilities with strict isolation are allowed to admit COVID-19 patients from a hospitals.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News