At least one new portion of the Higgins Avenue Bridge is set to be complete this summer.

The Montana Department of Transportation is in the midst of a $16.5 million project to widen the bridge deck and expand the pedestrian/cycling paths on each side.

Work on the western half should be completed by early June, allowing people to use at least half of the new deck for the first time.

"Crews are in the middle of pouring concrete for the bridge deck, and that will likely continue through the end of the month," explained Kristine Fife with Big Sky Public Relations, the firm handling communications about the bridge work.

"Work on the west side will continue until the first week in June," she said. "Then they'll transition traffic to the west side and begin work on the east side."

That means a new 13-foot-wide shared-use path will be available to pedestrians and cyclists for much of the summer. For the first time, bicyclists will be blocked from the flow of car traffic on the heavily used bridge.​

The work on the east side of the bridge is set to continue through the rest of the year, and the bridge is expected to be fully complete sometime in the spring of 2022.

Beginning April 1, construction on the intersection of Third Street and Higgins Avenue will begin. Crews will install a pedestrian-friendly plaza at that intersection. The work will include realignments of the sidewalk.

"Access to all businesses in that area, at the very least pedestrian access, will remain open during construction," Fife said.

The stairway on the west side of the bridge leading to Caras Park below will also be replaced. The new stairs will be open once traffic is transitioned to the west side of the bridge.

Fife said that all the staging and construction equipment will be reduced in size a little bit when the west side is complete, but it will still be stored directly underneath the bridge.

"We will also retain space on the east side of the bridge for storage," she said.

However, they're working with the Clark Fork Market to ensure that the farmers market has enough room to operate this year.

"We've coordinated with several downtown organizations, and we're working with the Clark Fork Market to make sure they have access and to just make sure events go forward as scheduled," Fife said.

A spokesperson for the Clark Fork Market told the Missoulian they would finalize details about the upcoming season soon.

The Missoula City Council has asked the Montana Department Transportation Commission to rename Higgins Avenue Bridge to "Bear Tracks Bridge" and the commission will discuss it at their April 22 meeting.

The name was chosen by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

On Thursday, the Missoula Downtown Partnership released more details about summer events in Caras Park.

"With a focus on maintaining a safe, open and socially-distanced environment, the Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight programs will open the season June 2-3 with a limited number of food and beverage vendors, small groups of live music and socially distanced seating," explained Bram Moore, the operations director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership.

Caras Park typically hosts about 80-100 events each year, but the 2021 schedule will feature about half that number and will start later.

There will not be a Garden City BrewFest this spring, but Moore said organizers are considering moving it to a later date in the summer.

A decision on the River City Roots Festival, which is slated for the last weekend in August, will be made in late April.

“Community events and festivals are an important part of the downtown experience and economy,” said Ashley Larkin, president of the Missoula Downtown Association Board of Directors. “Our community is really missing the connections that make living in Missoula so wonderful, and we are excited to start moving towards more normal activities as people get vaccinated and case counts decline.”

