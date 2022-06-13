Revelry: Multiple businesses set up in historic former church in downtown Missoula

A historic former church building in downtown Missoula has recently been renovated into a hub of business activity, with an eclectic array of entrepreneurs moving in and more on the way.

Kiah Hochstetler and an investor business partner bought the former First Baptist Church building at 308 W. Pine St. in 2019 and have been busy attracting tenants ever since. It’s now called The Revelry Missoula.

Their anchor tenant and the first to move in was Revo, a fitness training center. Under the high arched-ceilings, members are busy pushing weights and riding exercise bikes next to giant stained glass artwork.

Hochstetler said he was a member of Revo when it was located near Tremper’s Plaza shopping center.

“So we knew that they were looking for space, and that was the whole reason,” Hochstetler recalled when asked why he’s converted the old church into a business center.

“This building was on the market and we thought this offering and what (Revo owner Mike Savasuk) was doing was pretty cool,” Hochstetler recalled. “And you know, we thought we’d put something together here. It’s exciting to see what this old building can become.”

The original part of the church was built in 1910 and a large addition, which houses Revo, was built in 1960. Hochstetler and his team have had to put lots of time and effort into remodeling and repairing the structure, but they’ve restored much of the former glory by getting rid of a dropped ceiling and exposing the original brick and wood. They’re in the midst of adding nearly a dozen office spaces in the basement, and Hochstetler said he’s gotten quite a bit of interest from potential tenants.

Revo moved into the space in early 2020 after some remodeling and, of course, then the pandemic hit. So they had to make masks mandatory for their first year in business and were able to avoid closing.

“I think the state of Montana actually did a pretty good job with grants for small business and stuff,” Savasuk said. “Our class sizes are limited and my wife actually studies viruses."

After the success of Revo, Hochstetler began attracting more businesses to the church. Jessi Brock, the owner and founder of Good Medicine Acupuncture and Massage, recently remodeled a portion of the older wing of the church

“We just moved in here in like the second week of December,” Brock said. “We had been down on Third Street by Bernice’s for five years. We had a good problem, which was growing and needing more space."

They had been bursting at the seams.

"At Third Street we were seeing about 700 patients a month and there was just stuff in every nook and cranny because we were like out of storage," Brock said.

They were booking appointments out 16 weeks and needed to expand, and Hochstetler just happened to drop by one day and they got to chatting. Now, Brock has about 2,200 square feet of space, which has allowed the business to add a massage room, an infrared sauna and expand the acupuncture treatment area.

“We do community acupuncture, which allows us to offer it on a sliding scale,” Brock explained. “So treatment starts at $40, and no proof of income is required.”

They also separate themselves by being open on Saturday and Sunday, when a lot of similar businesses are closed.

Hochstetler also was able to attract local photographer Rio Chantel, who opened a studio in the top floor of the church. She rents out the space to other photographers in town who can’t afford their own space.

“I love the light up here,” Chantel explained, pointing to windows that overlook the downtown area.

Hochstetler said he’s proud of the diversity of businesses that have been moving in. He’s got several tech-related entrepreneurs in smaller offices, and a hops distributing business recently moved in as well. There are even more exciting plans moving forward that locals will be interested to hear.

“We’d love to be able to get some food trucks out here in the summer,” he said. “It’s definitely been more than I intended to take on but it’s super cool where it’s at.”

