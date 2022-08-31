Revered University of Montana journalism professor Bill Knowles dies

Former journalist and University of Montana professor Bill Knowles died recently following a blood clot removal, the School of Journalism said.

Knowles worked at ABC News for more than 20 years as a producer and bureau chief before becoming a professor in 1986. He left the university in 2006, but continued to teach emerging journalists in retirement as a Fulbright Scholar in Jordan from 2007 to 2008.

With ABC News, he managed bureaus in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. He served as a producer throughout the Watergate scandal and covered other historic events.

The School of Journalism remembered Knowles for his instruction of “Introduction to Mass Media” as well as other television broadcast courses. While with the university, Knowles held the position as UM Faculty Senate chairman.

From 1991 to 1997, Knowles was a halftime host and sideline reporter for the Grizzly Sports Network.

In 2006, he received the Edward L. Bliss Award from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Knowles also worked as the Missoula Census office manager during the 2010 Census.

Knowles’ book, “We Pause for Station Identification: Montana’s Broadcasting Pioneers,” was published in 2017 by UM Press. The book is largely a culmination of research and 200 hours of interviews conducted by Knowles over the course of 25 years.

According to a Facebook post by the School of Journalism regarding Knowles’ death, a service and reception on campus are being planned with his wife Sharon Weaver Knowles.