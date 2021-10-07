Review: Michael Punke's 'Ridgeline'

Punke is a good storyteller: this is fact. But the philosophical ask of “Ridgeline,” like “The Revenant” and all historical fiction before it, is would these characters have acted this way and spoken as they did?

The characters and places Punke writes about do crackle with life. You can hear them take a breath and look at a massive tree on the horizon to wonder about how long it’s stood there, like Punke does with the larger-than-life Jim Bridger at the beginning of the novel. And it’s hats-off to Punke for making these huge characters that fit more under “legend” than “historical artifact” fit into the world of a novel, like when Bridger interacts with James Beckwourth, another giant of Western imperial exploration.

There is however, still a sense that they are historical and must be treaded around with that idea kept close at hand. Does that make for a less-intriguing read? Not that I found, but as I continued through the novel I found myself considering James Welch’s “Fools Crow” more and more as if not a companion, then a progenitor to “Ridgeline.” Visions play a part in both of these novels, both as place-setters for the action and as apocalyptic reminders that victory for Native tribes would be short-lived as white settlers moved west and took more and more land.

The tragedy in Punke’s novel is not that of a man like Carrington trying to save his reputation into the 20th century; it’s that of the slow march of “progress” and the apocalypse for a people and their way of life.

Thomas Plank is a former Missoulian and Independent Record journalist. When he is not working for Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, he is fly-fishing western Montana's rivers and considering better ways to expand his bookcase situation because let him tell you, he's running out of room already.

