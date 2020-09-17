Review: Rep premieres an outdoor play built for a pandemic and smoke

Their personal stories are conveyed through a relay of monologues. Pinchot’s drive to create a new approach to preserving the land is such that he can barely sleep lying down. He relies on Laura, who in turn grows frustrated by her own isolation. She wonders what it would be like to grow old, like he does, or what it would be like if she had spent her last days on her own terms, rather than preparing for a purgatory of isolation. The Great Fire of 1910 is the pivot point, leaving Gil to suffer the consequences of an older generation’s choices and try to find his own solace in the aftermath.

***

The Rep set limitations on their movements — they needed to stay at least 12 feet away from each other in order to perform without masks on, and Douglass’ writing choices seem to reflect the requirement of solitude, physically and emotionally.

Laura and Gifford’s conversations dwell on the past — stories of how they met and fell in love. She’s frozen and unable to grow. He’s anchored to those memories as events grow far outside his control. Gil, meanwhile, is thrust in the midst of those events and seeking a way to survive and grow — themes that feel all too relevant.