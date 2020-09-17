Review: Rep premieres an outdoor play built for a pandemic and smoke

This is what a trip to the theater can look like during the pandemic.
Grab your mask and a camp chair. Drive to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula and find the fire lookout tower, built in 1930. An attendant will check your name, and if you’d like a playbill, scan a large QR code on the table.
A guide will take you to your designated space — a U-shaped square painted on the grass with a little numbered flag. Around you, but far enough away, other people are seated in chairs or stretched on picnic blankets.
The tower looms above you, acting as the set for “The Fog,” a new play written by Jean Ann Douglass expressly for this site. If theater is going to safely happen at all, this is what it might look like.
The director of the Montana Repertory Theatre gives an introduction. This is an experiment, he says.
The cast of early 1900s characters situate themselves on the tower, or its stairs, or the small cabin and nearby path, always far apart. They deliver monologues, some tied to the creation of the U.S. Forest Service, and later, the Great Burn of 1910. Before that story arc emerges, they eloquently describe the clear views of the forest or the stars. Above them, the sky is mostly a suffocating pillow of gray smoke that stretches from California to the East Coast, an unforeseen backdrop of authenticity.
As the second theatrical production in Missoula since COVID-19 shut everything down in March, the show engages outright with its limitations instead of trying to hide them, reminding you of the particular power of live performances after months of art ported through screens. It likely would feel different without the haze — a factor they couldn't account for — but those who can get past that will find a historical story custom-made for the present.
****
In Douglass’ story, we meet three characters. Gil, a newly graduated college student, has moved out West to work for the U.S. Forest Service. As portrayed by Stephen Jay Clement, a University of Montana student, he’s introspective but optimistic — his new surroundings are like real gold above ground, he thinks.
He only tangentially interacts with his boss, the service’s first chief, Gifford Pinchot. Played by UM assistant theater professor Mark Plonsky, Pinchot is a calm-voiced and eloquent quasi-mystic when its comes to the appeal of the forests and the landscape who’s bedeviled by the lowly human machinations of politics required to build the agency. Beyond the trees, his refuge is Laura, or more specifically, the ghost of his girlfriend, who died of tuberculosis years ago. Laura, played by local actress Erin Agner, and Gifford prepared for her death by consulting psychic mediums so they could be together forever.
Their personal stories are conveyed through a relay of monologues. Pinchot’s drive to create a new approach to preserving the land is such that he can barely sleep lying down. He relies on Laura, who in turn grows frustrated by her own isolation. She wonders what it would be like to grow old, like he does, or what it would be like if she had spent her last days on her own terms, rather than preparing for a purgatory of isolation. The Great Fire of 1910 is the pivot point, leaving Gil to suffer the consequences of an older generation’s choices and try to find his own solace in the aftermath.
***
The Rep set limitations on their movements — they needed to stay at least 12 feet away from each other in order to perform without masks on, and Douglass’ writing choices seem to reflect the requirement of solitude, physically and emotionally.
Laura and Gifford’s conversations dwell on the past — stories of how they met and fell in love. She’s frozen and unable to grow. He’s anchored to those memories as events grow far outside his control. Gil, meanwhile, is thrust in the midst of those events and seeking a way to survive and grow — themes that feel all too relevant.
The cast, particularly Agner, who spent almost the whole time in the tower, were so far away that I doubt I would recognize her if I saw her. With the help of microphones, they depend on (mostly unraised) voices more than usual to convey their state of mind.
Normally, it wouldn’t be fair to dwell on context more than the play itself, but the Rep and Douglass built this for the times, and their ingenuity and experimentation — do it this way or not at all — are admirable.
Normally theaters, enclosed spaces alive with other people on stage and in seats, are refuges of contemplation from everyday life. The pandemic’s go-to form of distraction and escapism — streaming television and movies — can be completely escapist, vacuum sealed from current events.
“The Fog” was different, taking place outside and exposed to the wider context that was at times difficult to shut out. The writing and acting had eloquent moments where they aligned with the present.
When Pinchot outstretches his hand and gazes into the distant and entirely real smoke looking for signs of life, and you’re sitting in a lawn chair wearing a mask, his yearning feels entirely more real in a way that a glowing screen image, no matter how lovely, never quite can.
When it’s over, you pick up your chair, and leave your designated square, and get into your car. You take off your mask, and drive home in the smoke.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.