Revisions to Montana teacher licensing rules advance after Board of Public Education meeting

The state Office of Public Instruction has presented the Board of Public Education with its proposed rule changes to teacher licensing that seek to reduce certain requirements and expand opportunities to obtain a teaching license in Montana.

Specific recommendations include reducing required years of experience necessary to earn certain licenses, leveling the playing field for those who have taken alternative pathways to becoming a teacher, and reciprocity for military spouses and dependents with licenses in other states. Most of the changes are meant to address the ongoing teacher shortage issue across the state, the OPI said.

The Board of Public Education approved the recommendations at its two-day meeting last week.

One of the first changes presented suggests offering more opportunities for prospective teachers to earn their license, rather than relying on a score on the Praxis test, an exam that measures the knowledge and skills needed to be a teacher. More than 40 states, including Montana, require a passing score to meet licensing and certification requirements.

In order to show competency beyond a Praxis score, the task force recommends that prospective teachers have either a passing score on their student teaching portfolio or a minimum 3.0 GPA in coursework related to their education degree.

Another new rule would allow military spouses and dependents to teach in Montana with a current teaching license issued by another state.

“Removing these barriers, creating reciprocity and licensing requirements and facilitating placement opportunities can help a military family's financial stability, speed the assimilation of the family into its new location and create a desirable new employee pool for the state,” said Crystal Andrews, director of educator licensure at OPI.

Thirty-eight states have similar rules for military spouses, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. At least four people could have benefited from this new rule in 2021, OPI said.

Several board members questioned why Montana’s rule would include dependents when most states only extend that flexibility to spouses. Others pointed out that the rule did not include a definition for what it considered to be a dependent, such as age or housing status.

“Those questions did come up … and I don’t think we came up with a definite (answer), but the reason for including dependents is because it was stated that they do move with the military family,” Andrews responded.

Another proposed change includes cutting back on the period of time that is required to earn a teaching license in Montana through an alternative pathway from five years down to none.

Presently, teachers who have completed an educator preparation program outside of the state must provide proof of five years of experience at a state-accredited school while licensed before they would be granted a Montana teaching license in most cases.

Generally, a person who has completed an alternative pathway to obtain a teaching license in Montana has not completed a traditional teacher certification program, like those offered at Montana State University or the University of Montana. Teach for America is one example of an alternative certification opportunity.

“The rationale is that there are 32 states that treat out of state educators equally regardless of the type of preparation program they complete,” Andrews said. “Montana is one of 19 states that make it harder for out of state applicants to earn a license if they followed an alternative teacher preparation pathway.”

The rule change is meant to address the “persistent educator shortages in Montana,” particularly in rural communities, she added.

“These shortages raised the question of whether Montana’s current licensure requirements serve the state’s best interests,” Andrews said.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen's recommendation to reduce the experience in an alternative pathway to zero years seeks to treat teachers who go through traditional programs and alternative programs the same, said Julie Murgle, OPI's chief operations officer.

During public comment on the recommendations, Sarah Pennington, an assistant professor at MSU in the Department of Education, expressed her concerns, as a teacher, with the proposed changes to alternative certification.

"I went through alternative certification to get my teaching license and I was completely unprepared compared to my peers who went through a traditional program," Pennington said. "I honestly engaged in educational malpractice in my first years as a teacher because I was not prepared, nor knowledgeable, about pedagogy, about best practices, about child development."

In her experience, she had "fantastic knowledge" of English literature and only needed to take two additional tests for her alternative certification experience, while her online mentor did not make much of an impression on her, she said.

"So this idea of making alternative certification equivalent to teacher education concerns me, having experienced both sides now as a teacher, educator and as someone alternatively licensed. I just want to say that I really hope that Montana doesn't feel we have to lower our standards just because other states are lowering barriers ...," Pennington said.

Arntzen thanked those involved in drafting the recommendations and called for public input.

“I encourage our Montana parents, teachers and community leaders to review these flexible changes that demand quality education in our Montana public schools,” she said.

A public hearing has been set for Feb. 24. Written public comment will be accepted through April 8 and the changes will be finalized at a Board of Public Education meeting on May 12 and 13.

