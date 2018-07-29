Reviving old haunts: Saving the last structure in a nearly forgotten ghost town
HASMARK (Montana) — Bill Harty never saw it coming, but that’s not to say he wasn’t looking for it.
Harty stood that August morning in 1880 at the window of his Hasmark Saloon, a mile and a half up Frost Creek from Philipsburg, waiting for the man whose skull he’d just fractured to reappear.
It’s presumably the same window Ben Larson framed in a few weeks ago, along with a door and a few other windows, in a mission to save the old bar from collapse.
Harty had a needle gun in one hand and a six-gun in the other.
Larson’s weapons of choice were hammer and level.
Harty and Jack Yandell were in a dispute over a lot next to the saloon that both sides claimed. One witness said Harty rammed the muzzle of his rifle into Yandell’s mouth, “knocking out some teeth and splitting his tongue.”
Others said Harty merely brained Yandell with the rifle, opening a 5-inch gash and smashing his skull.
Yandell staggered in retreat to his cabin across the street, then reappeared minutes later with a Sharps rifle.
“As he turned the corner at the opposite end of the lot he saw Harty, and, raising the rifle — fired without taking aim,” the New North-West of Deer Lodge and other territorial newspapers reported.
The ball struck Harty in the heart, killing him instantly. In titillating journalistic detail of the day, a Butte Miner correspondent said the bullet passed through Harty and ricocheted off the opposite wall. It came to rest, a flattened missile, near the dead man.
The eulogy wasn’t much.
“Harty has been in the Territory a long time,” the New North-West said, adding that he and Yandell were both about 40 years of age.
Harty had worked for the Philipsburg branch of the Caplice & Smith general store, then for the Algonquin Mining Co. that built the town of Hasmark.
“More recently (he) bought Thos. Patterson’s saloon,” the newspaper said.
If there was a funeral and “decent” burial, the newspapers didn’t say.
***
Such violence in 1880. Such tranquility now.
On the sunny morning of July 11, Larson climbed a ladder to the top of the only building still standing in Hasmark.
He was starting to dismantle the tin roof and its knotty-pine understructure in order to fortify the gables that held them up.
From an iPhone tucked into a boom box on the tailgate of Larson’s pickup, Jerry Jeff Walker crooned about wheels that keep spinnin’ 'round.
“Gotta have music on all the time up here,” Larson said with a grin. “That’s how I learn my lyrics.”
Larson, 27, works alone between solo music gigs at the Philipsburg Brewery and performances with the Backwoods Dreamers. He’s lead singer in the band he formed with other architecture students and roommates at Montana State University.
The others are scattered from Bozeman to Jackson Hole to Missoula to Portland, with daytime jobs and schedules.
“Our catch phrase is we play chicken-kickin’ music,” Larson said. “Most people would call us a bluegrass band if you had to give it a name. It’s just a bunch of guys having fun.”
Guys and a dog, actually.
On this day Larson’s Siberian husky, Deke, was doing his own backwoods dreaming in the shade of lodgepole pines and Doug firs in used-to-be Hasmark.
Larson started in late May shoring up and leveling the cabin with the help of rocks he picked up along the road on his daily drive up. He put in the first full floor it’s had in decades after filling in a giant hole and cleaning up the mess inside. It was a job not all that pleasant, given the number of pack rat nests.
“The goal for me right now,” Larson said, “is to get a nice solid roof on it, get it all cleaned, get doors and windows in, and rechink the logs so the building can sit and won’t rot any further, but then also we can keep animals out.”
Saving the Hasmark Saloon has been on Gina Vale’s mind for years.
She’s director of the Philipsburg Public Library, quite a change from her previous life, when she spent 17 years as buyer for Starbucks in Seattle.
Vale and her husband, Troy Wallin, bought property in Philipsburg 15 years ago and moved there in 2008. A couple of years later they bought the 7-acre site where Hasmark once bustled.
“I love history. I’ve always loved history, and the fact that I got to buy a ghost town is so cool,” she said.
Wallin passed away in 2012, but not before he’d re-roofed the old saloon with planks and tin.
“This was his project,” said Vale, who lives in town but frequents their cabin across Frost Creek.
There’s electricity but no running water in the saloon. That limits reuse options once Larson’s work is done. Perhaps she’ll rent it to snowmobilers in the winter, Vale said, or invite a friend to hold yoga retreats there. She doesn’t want it to become a tourist attraction that invites trespassers.
“I feel like once it gets finished I’ll have some epiphany what I should do with it, but I haven’t had that yet,” said Vale. “What I told Ben was I want the outside out and the inside in.”
***
If you’ve never heard of Hasmark, join the club.
It’s less than two miles up the creek and east of Philipsburg, and another couple of miles below Granite, perhaps Montana's premier ghost town. There’s not much there beyond the saloon, and it's enveloped in trees.
In 1923, Dr. C.S. Whitford, son of one of the first doctors in Virginia City, wrote a feature for Montana newspapers about Nevada City, where Whitford lived as a boy.
He cited an early 1880s history of Montana that listed “every village, settlement and city in the territory.”
“The list contains many names that are now only a memory and a few that are not even that,” Whitford wrote.
He included Hasmark, population 89 at its peak, in the latter.
Yet it was once called a sister city to Philipsburg. Hasmark had a post office, twice — for a few months in its formative year of 1880, then again from 1893-1897.
Hector Horton found promising silver-rich quartz outcroppings on Flint Creek in 1865 and spread the word. The obligatory rush of prospectors peopled the gulches and gullies. One of the most important claims, the Algonquin, was staked by Dan Brown in 1866, a year before Philipsburg came into being.
The Algonquin strike was on Frost Creek, named after one of the early miners. Today the stream meanders past the high school football field in Philipsburg on its way to Flint Creek.
Hasmark owed its existence to the Algonquin silver mine, the Algonquin Company, and the stamp mill that was expanded in 1879 from 10 to 20 stamps under the direction of Superintendent James K. Pardee.
The “Gonk” was financed by a Philadelphia syndicate presided over by H.A. Stiles. One of its chief investors was publisher Edward Markely. Put 'em together just so and you had Hasmark.
“Its growth has been rapid,” reported resident Frank “Sandbar” Brown in December 1879, even before the larger mill opened.
Brown described “regular, wide streets lined with tasteful and well-designed cottages.” An unpretentious company boarding house behind the mill “answers the requirements of the Chinamen who have it in charge.”
It wasn’t long before a store and post office popped up, and the saloon where Harty met his maker.
Ron Paige finds irony in Harty’s story. A local historian, Paige co-authored “Ghost Town Trails: A Guide to the Historic Ghost Towns of Granite County, Montana,” and he put the first new roof on the Hasmark Saloon, as well as on five or six other old mining structures at the Hope mine in uptown Philipsburg.
Paige said Pardee didn’t like drinking because “it destroyed the working man’s labor.”
“He had an edict against liquor, but this bar sprang up anyway.”
Yandell was tried by a grand jury for the murder of Harty. No verdict was reached.
“This finding tallies with the popular judgment in the locality where the tragedy occurred,” said the New North-West.
Hasmark waxed and waned along with the Algonquin mills, which expanded to 80 stamps and treated half a million dollars’ worth of ore in 1882-83. On the last night of 1898, the mill burned down. Despite fervent hopes otherwise, Hasmark dwindled into, then out of, memory.
Even as the town languished, the Gonk reopened in 1916 as a manganese mine and mill. It was worked on and off from 1929 until the late 1960s, mostly by the Trout Mining Co.
“The main mines in Philipsburg in the 1950s and early 1960s were combo manganese plus silver-lead-zinc,” said Ted Antonioli, whose family owns many of the remaining mining claims in the area.
The Algonquin closed in the mid-1960s, he said. That was when poet Richard Hugo wrote "Shades of Gray in Philipsburg,” which Antonioli said was “quite insightful as to the mood and conditions.”
“The Algonquin sputtered on with leasers through about 1970. Then in the mid-1970s, the Burg went through a major revival with the Black Pine mine, lasting through about 1986,” he said.
Today what remains of the Gonk looms high above the road and tailings piles below Hasmark, giant compressors and other machinery seemingly poised for the next revival.
***
Larson moved to Philipsburg in January in anticipation of a house-building job that fell through. He was hanging out at the library using the Wi-Fi when he and Vale made the connection: He needed a job, and she needed someone to save the Hasmark Saloon.
He grew up in the mountains of far northern Vermont, in a world of construction and reconstruction.
“My dad would always go and do architecture salvage,” Larson said. “He’d take down old buildings like this, reuse them, rearrange them and put them back up.”
He received his masters in architecture from Montana State in 2014 and has packed much into his post-collegiate years.
Larson's second book is in the editing and proofreading stages. It’s a follow-up to “Never Homeless,” in which he chronicled his travels around Australia and New Zealand in 2015 and 2016.
"I’d find building projects along the way, just talking to people," he said. "They’d be like, ‘Oh, you know how to build a porch? Great. Come stay with us.’
“Or I’d meet some folks hitchhiking and I’d go, 'Yeah, I know how to design a house.' So then I’d go stay with them for three weeks and look over their design drawings.”
The online description of "Never Homeless" reads: “Ben’s wandering leads him through jaw-dropping natural landscapes and into many absurd situations. It teaches him that total strangers have immeasurable kindness and that it is sometimes possible to make your own luck.
“Join Ben as he fights the Tasmanian guitar duel, briefly conquers a nation, discovers a Bush Doof, skis a volcano in his underwear and much, much more.”
Larson’s new book, “The Hiking Guide to Nowhere,” chronicles his travels last year to Mexico, Newfoundland, Oregon and Spain.
“It spans all over the world, really,” he said. “Unlike the first book, where I had a very specific trip, the past year I had a bunch of stories. The only thing really connecting them was it was all happening the year I was 26.”
He’s found a home for now in Montana, resuscitating a saloon that the Algonquin mining superintendent never wanted built. The good news is he's heard no word from the ghost of Jim Pardee.
“I haven’t been haunted yet,” Larson said with a boyish grin. “I think Deke scares them away.”