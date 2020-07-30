Reward offered for suspicious Glacier fires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Landowners along Glacier National Park’s northern border have offered a $10,000 reward for information about a string of suspected arson fires.

At least eight fires appeared early on the morning of July 23 north of the Polebridge Ranger station, Glacier’s northwestern entrance. The first was reported by residents near the ranger station, while staff at the lookout tower on Numa Ridge reported the second near Ford Creek, south of Kintla Lake. Fire crews eventually found eight fires along the Inside North Fork Road between Logging Creek and Kintla Lake, according to park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.

Although most of the fires were started on dry logs or brush and quickly extinguished by National Park Service firefighters, one blaze destroyed the historic Ford Creek administrative cabin. The 1928 structure was a total loss, Kerzman said.

Two other suspicious fires were reported on July 22. One was at the Glacier Gateway Elementary School and the second was close to the Summit Mountain Lodge at Marias Pass. Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related to the North Fork fires.