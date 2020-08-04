Reward offered in grizzly killing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Someone illegally shot a grizzly bear on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in May, and wildlife authorities have offered a reward to catch the culprit.

The sub-adult female had been captured and tracked by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department in 2019 after catching her killing pigs. Nicknamed “Yogi,” the approximately 3-year-old grizzly was relocated on the west side of Glacier National Park.

Yogi worked her way back to Blackfeet Reservation this spring and is believed to have been killed on May 12. Game wardens found her carcass on May 14, and an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound. The grizzly was wearing a radio collar.

FWS is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing the bear. Grizzly bears have been under federal Endangered Species Act protection since 1975, and may not be killed except in extreme situations like defense of life or property.

Anyone with information about the shooting and killing of this grizzly bear can anonymously contact the Service’s Special Agent at 406-761-2286 or email lawenforcement@fws.gov.

For bear safety tips when living in or visiting grizzly bear country, visit: http://igbconline.org/bear-safety/ and https://www.fws.gov/news/blog/index.cfm/2016/7/8/Wildlife-Safety-Tips-for-Enjoying-the-Great-Outdoors.

