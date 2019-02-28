Almost exactly three years after it was first proposed, the new Mercantile hotel in downtown Missoula finally opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday night.
In front of a crowd of more than a hundred revelers, developer Andy Holloran of HomeBase Partners thanked all those who helped the five-story, 175-room Residence Inn by Marriott become a reality.
“We were driving over here today and the word that came to mind was ‘journey,’” said Holloran, who lives in Bozeman. “Boy, has this been a journey. It’s so phenomenal to be here. And everyone in this room has had something positive to do with this project. And that’s so gratifying, particularly with a community like Missoula that is so community-oriented."
Holloran said it was a team effort to get the project off the ground.
"We love our downtown and to see something like this come to fruition in such a collaborative manner is really, really exciting," he said.
The hotel promises to bring more commerce to downtown businesses, especially when new restaurants and bars open in the ground-floor retail spaces later this year. Holloran also said HomeBase Partners is planning on building another new hotel next door at the site of the old Firestone building on the corner of Main and Pattee.
The celebration on Thursday took place in the lobby, which is connected to the Missoula Mews. That's a public indoor alleyway full of local art that connects Higgins Avenue to Pattee Street.
Holloran thanked Dick Anderson Construction, Radius Gallery, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, MoFi, Mayor John Engen, the Missoula City Council, Stockman Bank, all of his other business partners and others who helped make the project a reality.
“I think the city of Missoula is very lucky to have the strength, the leadership of a gentleman like John (Engen),” Holloran said.
The hotel received $3.59 million in Tax Increment Financing from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. The money will be paid back by the increase in property taxes the hotel generates.
Holloran also noted the project wouldn’t have happened without the help of Ellen Buchanan, the executive director of the MRA and her team.
“They’re creating jobs and investment in Missoula, and we wouldn’t be here today without (the MRA),” Holloran said.
Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said the project revitalized one of the most important corners of the entire city.
The new hotel is being built at the site of the old Missoula Mercantile building, which was an important commercial hub for the region for more than 140 years. To get the hotel approved, Holloran went through a protracted legal battle with the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission. The hotel was eventually approved by the Missoula City Council as long as he preserved the historic Pharmacy portion, which will soon house a new restaurant. The top floor of the Pharmacy is a hotel suite.
“We’re so excited and on behalf of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, I welcome all of you to this very special place we’re celebrating today,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the DMP. “This is the heart of Missoula and we are proud to have this building here today.”
McCarthy said many people remember how sad it was when Macy’s closed on March 1, 2010. It was a big blow to downtown businesses when the retailer laid off its workers and shuttered, she explained.
“It was devastating for our downtown,” she said. “And exactly nine years later, we celebrate bringing life, jobs, commerce, people and vibrancy back to this special location in the heart of our community that has been at the core of Missoula for over 100 years.”
McCarthy said she remembers telling Holloran, “Giddyup, let’s go” when he first proposed the idea.
“It was not an easy process,” she said. “It was not an easy project. It’s never easy to do development in a downtown environment. But he has been patient, creative, generous and community-centered. He and his team have built something all of us can be proud of.”