When you’re at a concert, above the stage hang kinetic lights and stacks of speakers. The next day, it might all be gone.

To make that experience happen at venues around Montana, crews of laborers and riggers might have started work early in the morning. The team from Rocky Mountain Rigging Productions is in the opening phase of its season: setting up stages around Montana, Idaho, Washington, Arizona, and more.

Such is the case on June 1-2, when a crew was out at Big Sky Brewing Company, raising the six towers for the amphitheater stage.

After a crane placed the six towers on the raised concrete stage, each post 25-feet tall, riggers strapped into safety gear climbed up to untether them.

The field’s concert season begins on July 11 with Jimmy Eat World and the Manchester Orchestra, followed the next day with a highly anticipated, rescheduled and sold out performance by the Avett Brothers.

The company was incorporated 20 years ago by two climber-construction workers and recent University of Montana graduates. The motto was simple: “a couple of rock climbers trying to have some fun, and work in a neat industry and use their climbing skills to make a little money on the side,” said owner Cole Yarbrough.

Origins

He and co-founder Paul Donaldson were both into climbing and had been rigging through the school when Pearl Jam announced a concert at the Adams Center on May 28, 2003, and they decided to form their own company.

“They gave us a shot,” Yarbrough said. "And one thing led to another."

They didn’t have a business plan but figured out the moves along the way, growing as they went. It was a different industry then, in more of a cowboy era, without all of the regulations, permits and insurance that would make starting a company more daunting now.

With its liberal arts university and outdoor culture, Missoula happened to be “an amazing spot to recruit,” Yarbrough said. There are large pools of people in bands or into the arts or both, who also like stagehand work.

Out at Big Sky, Michelle Risho of Bozeman was one such person.

“It's just really amazing to be able to, as a team, put together a platform for others to shine,” she said. She described the atmosphere of the construction site in glowing terms, even compared to the chances to rub elbows with Dave Matthews or Trey Anastasio.

“You have to be 100% on,” she said. "You can’t be distracted. For me it’s like the freedom of riding a motorcycle. You have to put everything else aside and just focus on the task."

Growing business

Last year was Rocky Mountain Rigging's strongest ever, Yarbrough said, as a backlog of tours went out on the road after the worst COVID variants had wound down. This year is slightly down.

Around Montana, they’re working with Big Sky on its concert series, the Wildlands Festival in Big Sky with Foo Fighters and Lord Huron, Under the Big Sky in Whitefish, and the longer mainstay festivals: Sweet Pea in Bozeman, Magic City Blues in Billings, Red Ants Pants in White Sulphur Springs and River City Roots here in town.

On the UM campus, Adams Center has had shows by Trevor Noah, Jeff Dunham, Kane Brown and REO Speedwagon. They provide rigging out at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, which has more than 25 concerts this season. They're also at the Field House in Bozeman.

Down in Phoenix, Arizona, they had a busy season setting up mobile stages for a season that, due to the weather, runs from February through May.

At the start of the year, they travel setting up stages. That include the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, where the concert lineup includes the Avett Brothers, too, plus Bon Iver. Another is the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, where the ZooTunes series includes Patti Smith and a two-night stand from Indigo Girls and Neko Case.

Reaching this span of activity has been gradual, Yarbrough said, and they expanded their business as needed. They even added a business certifying the chain hoists that are used to raise the speakers and lights. Last year, Donaldson sold his shares to pursue other opportunities and Yarbrough’s wife, Jennifer Fleming-Yarbrough, stepped in.

From climbing to rigging

Tyler D. Nielsen, a steward and crew lead, has been with the company since 2008. The University of Montana graduate studied acting and directing and also the tech side, including lighting and sound.

He started out with the company as a lighting tech. One day, while climbing up a truss to hang a light, the owners took notice and he shifted into rigging.

Sport climbing skills are common among the company.

“A lot of the riggers are also climbers, locally, a lot of us enjoy that,” he said. "It’s like a fun way to get paid for it."

Since RMR works all around the Northwest, employees can tag on climbing while they travel. When they’ve worked at the Gorge Amphitheatre, for instance, the opportunities abound a couple minutes' drive from the venue. Nielsen took it as a point of pride that the company, based out of Montana, works with clients in metro areas where there’s plenty of competition.

Yarbrough said almost all of the riggers have a climbing background. “They’re already skilled in rope work and working at heights. And we look for people who have a background, not only in climbing, but also in construction,” he said.

Some have worked as cell-tower technicians. He’s placed ads on a Facebook page for Missoula climbers and got responses from people who work at heights around the U.S. but call Missoula home.

Some of Nielsen’s favorite memories are setting up the Adams Center for Elton John, or the 2008 Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge and the Flaming Lips. The latter’s stage show involved pulling orange trusses out of 53-foot trucks to build the psych band’s spaceship.

He’s stayed with the company because of the crew, and the novelty of the work. “You don’t always know what the show is going to end up being like, and I appreciate that it’s new every day. We get to work with different tours, different crews and different shows. You see a lot of action,” he said.

Yarbrough said all the infrastructure at a show, from the video walls to the lights, “requires a small army of people to unload those trucks and set it all up and then pack it all up at the end of the night and send them on their way.”