Ring a bell? Missoula watched anxiously as Spanish flu approached in Oct. 1918

The Minneapolis-based northern division of the Red Cross sent a telegram to the state health board advising it was ready to organize groups of nurses in Montana and to prepare face masks to be worn “to prevent workers from catching the disease.”

More than 100,000 soldiers in the nation’s army camps had the deadly flu, and 7,645 had contracted pneumonia since the second and most devastating wave of sickness hit the United States on Sept 18. There’d been 2,148 deaths in the intervening two weeks.

WATCH OUT! begged a Missoulian editorial on Oct. 4.

“The most common way of spreading the influenza … is by sneezing and coughing and spitting in public places. If we would avoid an epidemic that is holding up home war work throughout the country, let us have a care how and where we sneeze and cough and spit and if we must do that in public, let us, at least, use a handkerchief.

“The better way would be to stand in an open space or to sneeze in a closed room at home but since that is not always possible, let us do the next best thing. Also we should keep a spray in the bathroom closet to use when we feel a cold coming on.