Risk reduction focus of wildfire plan

Mistletoe loses its romantic holiday vibe when it’s strangling a grove of Douglas fir on the side of Blue Mountain.
U.S. Forest Service silvaculturalist Sheryl Gunn gives it more of a Halloween image as she points out the “witch’s broom” masses of stunted fir branches indicating the parasitic dwarf mistletoe presence. In addition to deforming the tree, such tangles make it more likely to energize “crowning” behavior in a wildfire when winds thrust sheets of flame from treetop to treetop.
“When it gets up into the crowns like that, nothing really survives,” Gunn said during a Wednesday tour of Blue Mountain Recreation Area. “Those crown fires shoot out embers that then rain down on communities. That’s what creates the real risk — not the passing flame front but the embers. We saw that in the Lolo Peak fire.”
The future probably holds more challenges like 2017’s Lolo Peak fire, which burned almost 54,000 acres and destroyed two homes on the edge of the Lolo townsite. To get ahead of that, the Missoula Ranger District has put out a Wildfire Adapted Missoula plan that lays out multiple tasks for lowering fire risk in and around the Missoula Valley.
Places like the overgrown Douglas fir hillside are one such risk, Gunn said. A computer model rolled the fire season dice 50,000 times and identified hundreds of other hazard spots. They could be places with diseased trees, houses poorly prepared to withstand a fire, hillsides with difficult access for firefighters, subdivisions with inadequate escape routes, power lines in windy locations and other trouble points.
“When we know where the hazards exist, that changes the picture,” Gunn said. “Where is it high? Places like this.”
Support Local Journalism
But where can future action be useful? That’s a question for which Missoula District Ranger Jen Hensiek would like some community feedback.
“We need to know how do we thrive in this environment and come out the other side,” Hensiek said. “We’re learning to live with fire and its impact on communities and first responders.”
For example, Hensiek said she has good public response from projects in the Rattlesnake and Marshall Canyon areas where hand crews cleared out overgrown areas and did prescribed burning. But such operations often take four or more stages — to identify and cut unwanted vegetation, pile it, burn it and replant. Working with big machinery can treat more acres for less money. But that often draws public disapproval. With limited funds, the Wildfire Adapted Missoula project hopes to lay out lots of options for risk management and see what the community wants to prioritize.
“Economics is not driving what we’re doing here,” Gunn said. “There may not be viable wood products to offset the cost.”
Prescribed fire is another tool with pros and cons. Ecologically, it returns a needed force to places like Blue Mountain, whose trees and shrubs need regular fire to avoid things like mistletoe infestation. Adding smoke to Missoula’s already pollution-prone airshed in a time when COVID-19 has everyone nervous about their respiratory health has its own drawbacks. Burning under controlled conditions can create fuel breaks that might slow a wildfire or shield a homesite from its spread. But those controlled conditions take both advance planning and proper conditions.
Hensiek said she had to cancel several prescribed burns this spring because COVID-19 restrictions made it too difficult to stage the necessary personnel. She hopes to try again this fall, but each burn needs a particular wind direction or weather condition to go forward safely.
“We need to have lots of burn plan opportunities on the shelf,” Hensiek said. “We’ve gone from burning 20 acres a year to 300. But we need to be talking thousands of acres.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.