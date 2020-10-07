Risk reduction focus of wildfire plan

“When we know where the hazards exist, that changes the picture,” Gunn said. “Where is it high? Places like this.”

But where can future action be useful? That’s a question for which Missoula District Ranger Jen Hensiek would like some community feedback.

“We need to know how do we thrive in this environment and come out the other side,” Hensiek said. “We’re learning to live with fire and its impact on communities and first responders.”

For example, Hensiek said she has good public response from projects in the Rattlesnake and Marshall Canyon areas where hand crews cleared out overgrown areas and did prescribed burning. But such operations often take four or more stages — to identify and cut unwanted vegetation, pile it, burn it and replant. Working with big machinery can treat more acres for less money. But that often draws public disapproval. With limited funds, the Wildfire Adapted Missoula project hopes to lay out lots of options for risk management and see what the community wants to prioritize.

“Economics is not driving what we’re doing here,” Gunn said. “There may not be viable wood products to offset the cost.”