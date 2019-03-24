Raise your hand if, when you were a college student living off-campus, you were the last roommate to move out and thus got stuck with the deep cleaning before everyone got the security deposit back.
That scenario is almost a time-honored rite of passage here, but developers in Missoula are betting that the college kids of the future aren’t interested in the old housing paradigm. They believe the days of kids getting a group together to find a rundown house in a residential neighborhood, perhaps next door to an elderly couple who don't appreciate loud music or friends' cars taking up the street, are long gone.
Construction on Missoula’s newest full-service, boutique student housing apartment project is expected to be done by the end of June and accepting leases for August move-ins for the fall 2019 semester.
The Sawyer Student Living complex, located in the Old Sawmill District on Wyoming Street, is a four-story, 218-bedroom pod-style apartment building. Like the ROAM student housing complex downtown, which is twice as big, the Sawyer project also could, at least partly, alleviate Missoula’s housing crunch. That's because kids who would ordinarily be occupying workforce housing in town could be attracted to this new dedicated space.
And the developers at the Old Sawmill District are betting that with outdoor fire pits in the courtyard, underground parking and a clubhouse-style social room with a rooftop deck and a pool table, college students will fill up the rooms fast.
Catie Peissig, the property manager, said all of the 57 units will be completely furnished with furniture, televisions, new appliances and vinyl floors. Most of the units are four-bedroom floor plans, although there are a few two-bed and three-bed units. Each bedroom comes with its own bathroom, and all students will have individual leases. That means people pay per bed, rather than everyone dividing the overall apartment cost.
“So if you study abroad and you back out of your lease, it has no effect on the other people in the unit,” Peissig said. “Everyone is doing their own thing.”
There will be complimentary coffee downstairs every morning.
The Old Sawmill District, where a polluted lumber mill was cleaned up by various agencies, is undergoing rapid redevelopment. Four condo buildings, a café, a gym, a work lounge, luxury apartments and a tech office have all been built in the past few years. There are plans for senior housing, a brewpub and a neighborhood inn in the future.
Peissig said the student housing will add “fresh energy” to the neighborhood while giving students the option of a shorter commute to the University of Montana or Montana College campus. It’s also located near downtown, which means people can walk home if they’ve had a little too much to drink on a weekend night.
“The hub of the trail system is directly behind us,” Peissig said.
Quality Construction Co. is building the project and Paradigm v2 Architects designed the space.
“They really thought intentionally about how spaces feel and how things interact,” Peissig. “Everything is wide and bright and open. We did student focus groups, and we found that many students want good spaces to gather and outdoor spaces rather than all the bells and whistles.”
There will be study lounges and workout rooms, and the building will be wired with high-speed Internet.
“What makes us especially unique is that we will be offering full compost, and recycling and landfill services, for all of our residents,” said Holly Hines, a community assistant at the Sawyer. “As far as we know, we're the first large-scale housing project offering composting to its residents in Missoula. We are working with ZERO by FIFTY (the city’s initiative to eliminate waste by 2050) to offer our residents an opportunity to get involved in this initiative to reduce Missoula's carbon footprint. We're hoping to find opportunities to meet people of similar care and excitement in the community.”
The lease rates vary depending on the floor and layout, but a typical bedroom/bathroom suite will be $615 a month plus a flat $50 utility fee.
Student housing models are increasingly popular across the country, Piessig said, which is why Missoula is now catching up to the trend.
“When I talk to students about it, I think it’s a nice blend of that community that you try to build when you’re living on campus and that independence you want when you live off campus,” Peissig explained.