River City Roots brings eclectic and women-led groups to downtown

It only takes about a week before the end of the River City Roots Festival before agents start inquiring about booking acts for the next year.

Ellen Buchanan, the committee chair who organized festivals elsewhere around the country, said 2022 was no different.

This year, she had in mind the idea of themes for each of the two nights, in which musicians will play for free on a stage on West Main Street as a way to mark the end of summer and the return of University of Montana students.

The Friday night lineup ended up being “all female, either totally female bands or female-fronted bands” Buchanan said.

Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters has an all-woman lineup that Goldmine magazine said is “part bluegrass, part Americana and wholly down-home.”

Bozeman American act Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are one of the Treasure State acts on the bill. Buchanan said that with local or regional acts, she’s looking for performers that she thinks are “really going to make it, who have the drive and the commitment and the talent to make it in the business, and I’ll put ‘em on stage multiple times.” Prior examples include the Lil Smokies, and “I think Laney Lou’s another one of those bands.”

Amy Helm grew up in a musical family — her father is The Band vocalist/drummer Levon Helm, and she performed on his collaborative “Midnight Ramble Sessions.” AllMusic.com called her latest record, “What the Flood Leaves Behind,” a “timeless Americana masterpiece.”

Amanda Shaw, a fiddler and vocalist from Louisiana, is returning after a 2015 spot. She’s “so full of energy and so good” that Buchanan has seen her sell out her merch table. “She’s like the pied piper leading people through … she’s always a big hit.”

Saturday is the more eclectic day. First up are local “kindie rock” band Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders. Off in the Woods, a Missoula act that dabbles in reggae, funk and Americana, are next.

Drew Landry, a Louisiana singer-songwriter, is bringing his band, the North Country Ramblers.

Besides his strong voice and songwriting, his “music can go in so many different directions. He’s got the whole New Orleans bayou influence, and he’s got a strong Nashville influence.” Landry moved to Browning, where he’s working on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People issues.

The evening closes out with a two-parter. The Hillbenders, a rock-influenced bluegrass group from Missouri, will play a set. Then they’ll join guitarist Keller Williams as his backing band for a “Grateful Grass” set, with progressive and psychedelic interpretations of Dead tunes.

Throughout the festival, you can expect food trucks, drink service, family-friendly events, an art show and more.

“Our model is solid, so we’re not gonna mess with it,” Buchanan said.

The musical lineup

Here’s the lineup and schedule for the “Music on Main” stage.

Friday, Aug. 26

12:30-2 p.m.: Kids’ Rock Bands

2:30-4 p.m.: Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters

4:30-6 p.m.: Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

6:30-8 p.m.: Amy Helm

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Amanda Shaw

Saturday, Aug. 27

12:30-2 p.m.: Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders

2:30-4 p.m.: Off in the Woods

4:30-6 p.m.: Drew Landry and the North Country Ramblers

6:30-8 p.m.: The Hillbenders

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Keller Williams' Grateful Grass

Other activities and offerings

Everything is free of charge except the things that you clearly should have to pay for, such as food, drinks, art items, etc.

Art show: The art show on Main Street includes more than 35 artists in a variety of media and craft forms.

Roots run: Take a 4-mile run starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, starting at East Main Street. Head to Run Wild Missoula’s website for more information. runwildmissoula.org/races/river-city-roots-run.

Family Fun Fest: Kid-friendly organization will be set up with activities and performances in Caras Park (which now has shade structures in place), more than 25 in total. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 pm. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Food and drinks: As per usual, you can take your pick from 12 or so food trucks, from old-school staples like El Cazador to comparatively new favorites like M-80 Chicken and the Taco Guy and his authentic street tacos. Badlander Catering will be selling mixed drinks; and there’s beer for sale via the wristband and cup system.