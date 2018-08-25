Emma Poole, the owner of Clove Cart Pizza Peddlers, estimated she and her staff sold over 300 slices of pizza to hungry revelers during the first night of the River City Roots Festival in downtown Missoula.
“Mostly pepperoni,” she said.
A few yards away, Tao Koehring of Saw Wad Dee Authentic Thai Restaurant’s food stand estimated they sold about $4,000 worth of pad thai, curry and other dishes. That’s pretty good considering most people don’t get off work until 5 p.m., she said, so they expected to do much better on Saturday.
“I think people really like the bands this year,” Koehring said.
The 13th annual Roots Fest is a huge boon for local food vendors, as the free-admission two-day music and arts celebration draws throngs of locals and tourists alike who work up big appetites while dancing and people-watching. The festival is paid for by sponsorships from local businesses and organizations as well as sales from the street bar and food trucks.
On Friday night, headlining act New Orleans Suspects drew a crowd of thousands as they tore through jazzy, funky originals and spicy covers of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” Led Zeppelin’s “The Ocean” and The Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like and Eagle.”
Jim Fisher, who owns and operates Lil’ Orbits Fresh, Hot, Delicious Mini Donuts food truck with his family, couldn’t even tally up how many bags of the fresh-fried doughy treats they sold on Friday.
“It was a lot,” he said. “This is a really fun event. We get to meet people from all over the country. California, Nevada, North Dakota, New Mexico, Tennessee, Florida. It’s a family-friendly event. It doesn’t even seem like work to me, even though we are working like crazy. It’s great that Missoula puts on events like this.”
Zach Westre, owner of the Bitterroot Bison food truck, estimates he sold 150 burgers on Friday night. He and other food vendors say the two-day Traveler’s Rest Festival earlier in the summer is the best weekend for sales, but River City Roots Festival is close behind.
“I think I sold 700 in two days at Traveler’s Rest,” he said. “This festival is great for us too, though. We only do events like this.”
The festival also features artistic craftspeople, photographers, print-makers and clothing vendors of all types in tents along the closed-to-traffic portion of Main Street west of Higgins.
Fisher and his donut team said the sales come in waves.
“We’ll see the food truck lines backed way up, and then we pretty much know an hour and a half later we’re going to get hit,” he said. “Then you get the late-night crowd of college kids once the beer kicks in. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great, friendly atmosphere the whole time."