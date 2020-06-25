River guide and map shows access points, guidelines

“This uptick is great to see,” Valliant said. “It means community cleanup efforts have been embraced.”

That said, Valliant mentioned increased traffic means increased responsibility.

“What we don’t have is a really good infrastructure for accommodating that use,” he said. “We've seen a huge increase in resource damage over the last 10 years. We have lots of people moving here, and there aren't any clear rules or guidelines, so we wanted to make a more comprehensive guide and map for people.”

Pelah Hoyt, lands director at Five Valleys Land Trust, is also a part of the Three Rivers Collaborative’s coordinating committee. She echoed Valliant’s call for more order on the river.

“Our community has worked so hard for decades to improve the health of this river and improve access to this river. And the work paid off,” Hoyt said. “Now we need to improve management of the river.”

The rivers collaborative spent multiple months on the map project and roped in multiple organizations, from nonprofits to downtown businesses to government offices. All of the work was worth it for the final product, Hoyt said.