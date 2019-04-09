Missoula County officials are keeping a close eye on the rise of the Clark Fork River and slick, muddy roads as they head into the spring flood season.
Adriane Beck, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said the flood stage level is being lowered this year from 10 feet to 7.5 feet, based on the impacts from the 2018 flooding. Currently, the river sits at about 6.28 feet, and is expected to crest at 6.94 feet Wednesday before dropping on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
While the Clark Fork is brown with runoff, Beck and others are cautiously optimistic that the predicted cooler temperatures forecast by the National Weather Service will slow down the snowmelt process and keep flooding at a minimum.
“The snowpack and the potential for river flooding is about average, so there’s no red flags that we’ll receive the massive flooding like we had last year,” Beck said.
Still, Beck plans to ask the county commissioners for an emergency proclamation on Thursday that will enable her office and their partners in the community, including non-governmental organizations, to start preparations in case flooding occurs. Missoula County will have sandbags available again this year if needed.
“That will start greasing the wheels to get those people ready for whatever comes,” Beck said.
They’ve also set a meeting for 6 p.m. April 24 in the Hawthorne School gym to meet with Orchard Homes residents to help them prepare for the possibility of flooding this year. That area was hit particularly hard last year, when the Clark Fork River reached the major flood stage of 13 feet in May 2018.
The rapid snowmelt came about two weeks ahead of the normal flood season last year. About 65 homes were evacuated as the Clark Fork River shifted into new channels, taking out hundreds of trees and a couple of mobile homes, and tipping over power poles at the end of Tower Street. A levee in the Orchard Homes area sustained an estimated $1 million in damages, with the county responsible for about $194,000 in repair costs and the Army Corps of Engineers covering the rest.
Erik Dickson, the county’s assistant public works director, told commissioners Tuesday that he needed to close about a half-mile stretch of Deschamps Lane in the Roller Coaster Road area due to nearly impassible gumbo-like conditions in the low-lying portions.
“We did some work last week to try to bridge the problem areas, but it’s already a lost cause,” Dickson said. “It’s getting bad. It’s all under water and mud.”
He showed photographs of a pickup truck trying to make its way through the mud, but added that passenger cars run the risk of getting high centered and heavy trucks might sink.
“We imposed restrictions a couple weeks ago, but I think we should officially close it to prevent further problems,” Dickson said.
This story will be updated.