Road conditions prompt emergency notice in Missoula

Officials are asking Missoulians to only travel for emergencies due to icy, slick roads and continued snowfall.

The Missoula Police Department issued the warning just after 1 p.m. on Monday. 

Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said police will update when the notice is lifted. She noted several intersections around Missoula are blocked due to accidents. 

Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and leave plenty of room between cars. 

A snow squall alert was issued Monday afternoon for travelers in the Missoula area, especially the Interstate 90 corridor and Lolo vicinity. On Monday evening, an arctic cold front is expected to send thermometers plunging in windy conditions.

"With much colder air temperatures and continued breezy conditions, wind chills as low as 30 below zero are expected in the Glacier Park region and as low as 25 below zero are expected in the Flathead Valley, along US-2 towards Happy's Inn and also across southwest Montana through Tuesday morning," a National Weather Service forecast bulletin said on Monday. "As such, we have issued wind chill advisories in these areas."

The National Weather Service provides a weather briefing for Missoula for the week of Nov. 6. Winter is upon us!
