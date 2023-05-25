Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More than 400 days ago, Stacy Pier was at “rock bottom.”

After being convicted of his third DUI in 30 years, instead of facing penalties, 52-year-old Pier was given the option of participating in the recently formed Responsibility, Opportunities, Accountability for Drivers (ROAD) Court as a path to recovery.

It was a tough start for Pier to move past his alcohol dependency, he said at his graduation ceremony from the program on Thursday at the Missoula County Courthouse. Just in the first month, he had two strokes. Emotionally, too, he was a “train wreck,” thinking he might end up relapsing when he started. Yet with the ROAD Court’s comprehensive approach, he began to embrace the program. And after the first three months “something clicked” and he started to really progress.

“I love this program,” Pier said. “It has helped me beyond what I thought was possible. I think it’s my duty to help when I think about what my life had become and what it is now.”

Pier spoke to a courtroom full of ongoing participants, ROAD Court team members and supporters celebrating his graduation on his 401st day of sobriety.

To compete with a past graduate’s 16-page essay, he developed a poster board detailing all he’s learned and how he has developed in the five-phase program.

“Road court has opened my eyes to have better values in life,” Pier said. “Rock bottom isn’t when you experience the worst time of your life. It’s when you change. It’s about what you do with it when it happens. I am so much more than the bad choices I’ve made in my life.”

Mike Ramose, a longtime friend and former boss of Pier, said it's been wonderful to see Pier go through the program.

"I've watched Stacy for so many years and he was kind of a train wreck, actually," Ramose said. "We've watched him for the 401 days and things started clicking for him and it was just like wow. He's done such an incredible job and to see him happy is powerful."

Even though he has since graduated, Pier still plans to be engaged with the ROAD programs helping others who have been down a similar path.

Participants in the program meet weekly as a group as well as check in with Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway, who enforces compliance within the program.

Participants voluntarily going through the program will have jail time reduced, 70% of fees waived and opportunities to have driver’s licenses reinstated.

Holloway said ROAD Court offers a greater chance of impacting people convicted of successive misdemeanor DUIs in the city and county than the traditional DUI penalties.

According to Holloway and other studies on treatment courts, participants in the program are far less likely to reoffend and are far more likely to be employed and sober.

“We have a problem with impaired driving in Montana, given the number of bars we have among other things, but the goal of ROAD Court is to make it less so and make our streets safer,” Holloway said.

Since forming in 2019, the program has seen 39 graduates including Pier and has diverted 1,014 days of jail time. Holloway said the program, funded through the Montana Department of Transportation and by Bureau of Justice Assistance grants, has allowed them to save money by avoiding the $140-a-day cost of using the Missoula County jail.

The program currently has 19 active participants with 10 pending referrals, with another participant graduating alongside Pier. It’s one of more than 40 treatment programs across the state, with Gov. Greg Gianforte recently announcing permanent funding for eight treatment programs throughout Montana this May.

Holloway previously met Pier as a probationary court officer for his first DUI penalty three decades ago. With them both now in different positions, today they hugged, with Holloway saying Pier has touched every one of the team members.

“This is a far better ending than when we met each other 30 years ago,” Holloway said. “You have come to court when you weren’t expected to come to court. You have shown up because you said I’ve needed this.”