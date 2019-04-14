More details

The public is encouraged to reach out with questions regarding MDT highway projects by calling the 406-207-4484 project hotline during regular business hours.

For information on MDT projects in the Missoula area go to:

Russell Street: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/russell

Bonner Bridges: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/bonner

Frenchtown Frontage: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/husoneast