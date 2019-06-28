Drivers in greater Missoula can expect a break from construction delays this July 4, as the Montana Department of Transportation pauses several transportation projects.
In a Friday news release, the department announced that work crews would not be present on the stretch of Russell Street from Broadway to Dakota between Wednesday, July 3, and Friday, July 5. Night work taking place on Interstate 90 and Reserve Street will end once crews finish the night of Tuesday, July 2, and will resume at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
On July 8, crews will begin work chip-sealing 11 miles of the newly completed Frenchtown Frontage Road. The project is expected to last about three days, depending on weather. The contractor plans to begin work at 8.a.m each day. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., flaggers will direct traffic down a single lane. Drivers should expect delays up to 15 minutes while work is underway.
For more information about this project visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/husoneast/.