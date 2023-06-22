Road repair and reconstruction will slow traffic along much of Highway 83 between Clearwater Junction and Swan Lake this summer.

Crews will be working just south of Swan Lake laying new pavement, chip-seals lane striping, signage, guardrail upgrades, and bridgework for seven miles in the Lion Creek area. Some persistent problems in the north end of the project area may involve deeper repairs to the roadbed.

Work is also taking place near Salmon Lake, Seeley Lake and Clearwater Junction. Travelers can learn more about all three projects on mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/SwanLake. Stay connected on project updates with SMS or email by texting “SwanLake” to 844-764-2126 or emailing SwanLake@kljeng.com.

The projects are expected to be active most of summer 2023.