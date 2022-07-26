Roadwork to begin near Bonner Interchange

The Montana Department of Transportation and LHC Inc. of Kalispell will be working on Montana Highway 200 east of the Bonner Interchange beginning on July 29, weather permitting.

The route is especially popular in summer for floaters and boaters on the Blackfoot River, and may add time to trips to river access points.

Crews will begin milling and repaving of the road between mile marker 12 and mile market 17 on Hwy 200. Road work is anticipated to last for approximately two weeks and will be followed by a chip seal later in August.

Travelers can expect delays along with reduced speeds and single lane traffic during construction. Traffic controls including additional signage, lights and flaggers; pilot cars will also be present to guide traffic through construction zones. MDT encourages the public to be cautious at all times and leave additional time for travel.

Motorcycles are urged to consider an alternate route due to the milled highway surfaces prior to repaving.

The public is encouraged to contact District Public Specialist Megan Redmond at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.