One day before Andrea Stone planned to hit the road for Missoula to help her daughter move into a new ROAM apartment, she learned the unit wouldn't be ready.
Stone planned to drive from the Hi-Line on Monday and help her daughter get settled in the ROAM Student Living development on Tuesday, the original move-in day. The ROAM complex is going up on East Front Street.
Sunday, though, Stone learned the opening had been delayed until possibly August 25, two days before classes start at the University of Montana. For the time being, her daughter will live with her grandma in Missoula, but Stone wishes the company had given tenants more time to make backup plans.
"We're lucky my mom still lives there. What about all these out-of-state kids? That's who I feel bad for," Stone said.
Built by Farran Realty Partners, ROAM is a 468-bed housing project near Kiwanis Park. Marketed to students and a short walk or bike ride to UM, the complex aims to address some of the housing shortage in Missoula.
Monday, a ROAM spokeswoman said 35 tenants moved into apartments Friday. However, on the same day, the company determined the August 14 target opening was not possible for all 220 tenants, said Brianna McKinney, president of Bloom Communications.
As a result, she said the company "placed individual phone calls to every resident affected."
"This situation is clearly less than ideal for all involved, and ROAM residents are fortunate to have an owner and management team who are committed to going above and beyond to make sure this delay is of as little inconvenience as possible," McKinney said in an email.
McKinney noted she offered responses about ROAM after connecting with Pam West, vice president of operations for Campus Advantage, which manages ROAM.
She said the delay is due to "a hard winter" and several weeks of heavy rain. To help tenants, she said ROAM will not charge rent until residents are able to move into their units, and it is offering the following assistance "at ROAM's expense" to affected residents:
- "We have coordinated with hotels in the area to provide comfortable places to stay."
- "We are providing temporary storage."
- "We are working to have movers on site on move-in day to help all residents move their belongings."
ROAM is opening four housing towers with 468 beds in all, and originally, it planned to open one tower in May.
"When we experienced delays from weather, however, we made the decision to hold on leasing the 4th tower and prioritize readiness of the first three towers," McKinney said in the email.
She said 220 residents have leased the first three towers, which are sold out, and ROAM does not anticipate the fourth tower being ready until later this fall.
***
Elliott Hobaugh chose to lease an apartment at ROAM because of its convenience. The UM student noted the fully furnished units in particular make sense for a person who doesn't plan to stay in Missoula after college.
"It’s also a good price for all the things included," Hobaugh said in a Facebook message. "I am going to stay home in Chicago for a couple extra days until I can move in.
"I think that ROAM obviously feels bad about the delay and is offering housing accommodations and prorated rent for August, so I believe they are taking the proper steps to make sure people aren’t too displaced."
Stone said some of the amenities appealed to her daughter as well, such as the coffee shop and proximity to campus. She said another draw is that the units are brand new, and besides power, other costs are included in the rent.
But in the middle of July, Stone said she took a tour of the ROAM site along with her husband, daughter and mother. Her husband is a contractor, and even then, she said it was clear the units wouldn't be ready by August 14.
"It was painfully obvious there was absolutely no way," Stone said.
Although she lives in Chester, just a four-and-a-half hour drive away, she said the late notification is inconvenient. She is juggling the start of the school year for a couple of her other children, and she would have preferred more communication from ROAM managers, including details on its social media sites.
Sunday, she said some tenants were still posting questions on their group page about when they could move into their apartments. With Pearl Jam in Missoula on Monday, she noted hotels are booked and even campgrounds are packed at least one night.
"What are all these kids going to do? The way they're handling it is wrong," Stone said.
In an email, McKinney said ROAM had wanted to wrap up work by August 14 even after weather delays. However, she said safety is a top concern, and the company needs more time to ensure working areas "are fully functional to ensure both safe unit access and the satisfaction of our residents."
She said some residents temporarily are staying with family members, and ROAM is continuing to make hotel arrangements for others.
"We appreciate it's a tough situation for all involved, and obviously want to give as much notice as possible and were hopeful that we would not have a delay," McKinney said. "We made the decision to make the call late — hoping we wouldn’t have to make the call at all."