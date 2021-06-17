Roaming grizzlies rattle committee org chart

Grizzly bears haven’t yet patronized the fast-food joints of central Idaho.

But they have started wandering so far from the recovery areas set up for them 30 years ago that the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee may need to rethink the way it works.

“The bears of the Selkirks and Cabinet-Yaak (recovery areas) are expanding into the Kootenai Valley and beyond,” Idaho Department of Fish and Game IGBC representative Toby Boudreau said on Thursday. “One showed up 4.9 miles away from the Taco John's in Grangeville, Idaho.”

That grizzly didn’t get into any trouble with people, but its presence in a place where people aren’t used to dealing with big, federally protected predators makes a mark. The IGBC has two missions: to recover the grizzly as a viable part of the Rocky Mountain West and get it legally removed from Endangered Species Act protection.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gave the grizzly threatened status under ESA in 1975. Before white settlers started rearranging the landscape about 200 years ago, an estimated 50,000 grizzlies inhabited the western half of the continent between Canada and Mexico. When the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee was established in 1982, the United States south of Canada had fewer than 600 grizzlies.