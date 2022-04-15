Rob Woelich: MCPS District C school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Rob Woelich

Age: 34

Occupation: Aviation Safety Inspector, Federal Aviation Administration

Education: B.S., information technology and cybersecurity; FAA Flight Instructor

Family: Alecia, wife (30)

What inspired you to run for school board?

I came across a Missoula Current article in November 2021 in which Mr. Michael Gehl, my district’s current trustee, encouraged others to run for the six open MCPS trustee seats this year in order to “beat” mask mandates and introduce other politically motivated policies in schools. He is affiliated with anti-science groups and was not elected, but rather appointed unopposed last year, because nobody else was interested in being on the board then. I didn’t want to risk him running unopposed again. I also grew up in Missoula, and I want to ensure the MCPS board remains nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

I think the board has a pretty good relationship with the community, and my goal is to maintain that. I’ve been in contact with many of the prospective trustees this year, and the pro-science candidates seem to be interested in reviewing every public comment, responding to what we can, and taking everything into consideration. Some candidates are calling for parental decision-making input for every minuscule thing the board does, which is impractical. We have a representative government — and an elected board for just that reason. Unfortunately, some decisions will inherently result in some compromise and discontent no matter what.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

I’ll work with the board to help refine and implement their strategic plan from 2021. We face some challenges with the growth of Missoula and the issues this presents, such as the capacity of some schools and facilitating adequate transportation. My IT background would also drive me to evaluate our use of technology in schools and ensure that teachers and staff have the resources they need to operate effectively. Then there are the other spontaneous issues like hiring a superintendent and other staff-related concerns, the lead water issue, and so on. There will be no shortage of work to tackle.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

Being a trustee is a difficult job, and a volunteer one at that. Overall, the board has done well considering the challenges they’ve faced over the last few years. There are some concerns surrounding the equity of access to certain education and support services for some students, which a few of the other trustees have talked about. And to be frank, our State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and others have been working to tie the hands of school boards across the state and allow “parental rights” decisions to trump them. I imagine that’d be frustrating as a trustee.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

Many of the things I mentioned under the “goals” question would qualify. Additionally, with the return to in-person classes and normalcy, some spending toward helping to renew and maintain the health of students also makes sense — for example, after-school and physical activity focused programs, healthy school meals (I still can’t believe pizza gets credit as a vegetable), and tech literacy. Admittedly, my weak area coming into the board will be the budget, but I will rely on other experienced trustees’ insights on the budget and funding needs in order to help shape my priorities and align them with the board.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

We already have the draw of Missoula being a beautiful place to live, so we need to look at other ways to support teachers and staff and improve their quality of life. They should be treated as responsible professionals who do not need to be micromanaged over their curriculum or other teaching materials. Really, though, ensuring that pay and benefits are highly competitive would be the ultimate attraction and retainer. I believe that most educators are in the profession because they are passionate about it, but tangible compensation is important as well — especially with inflation and our challenging housing situation.

