Robbery suspect killed in Aug. 27 Missoula shooting ID'd

The name of a robbery suspect who died in an "officer-involved shooting" on Aug. 27 was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Vance Ledeau, 34, died at the Missoula Smokejumper center near the 5700 block of West Broadway Street on the morning of Aug. 27, according to a press release from Lake County Sheriff-Coroner Don Bell. Ledeau's place of residence was not included.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing their investigation into the incident, Bell stated.

Involved agencies still have not released any information regarding the alleged robberies that the victim was connected to, and it is still not clear who fired the fatal shot.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Missoula Police, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service Law Enforcement, Missoula airport police, Ravalli County Sheriff and Montana Highway Patrol, according to a press release from the Missoula Police Department sent out the day of the incident.