The Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performance scheduled for Tuesday night, June 20 at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula has been canceled.

The Amphitheater made the announcement around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The artists released a statement about the event:

"Due to an unfortunate bout of influenza, tonight's show with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss in Missoula at the KettleHouse Amphitheater is now canceled. None of this is taken lightly, and it is with real regrets that we are all in this situation."

All tickets purchased through Etix/Logjam Presents will be refunded automatically. The refund process takes about two weeks, but no further action from purchasers is required.

Plant and Krauss won the Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards for their record "Raising Sand."