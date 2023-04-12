John Sunchild attends almost every sports practice and game for the Rocky Boy and Box Elder high schools, tending to athletes on the varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. In the winter, his focus is basketball. In the spring, it’s baseball and track and field. And in the fall, it’s cross country, golf, football and soccer.

As an athletic trainer, Sunchild does more than wrap ankles. He works with student athletes on injury prevention. He diagnoses medical conditions. He educates players on nutrition, offers sports psychology and performs specialized tests for muscles, bones, ligaments and concussions.

Sunchild, 31, said the position is critical not just for student athletes but also for the community. With a trainer, athletes can stay healthy, develop good habits and come back from injuries stronger.

Nestled in the Bears Paw Mountains in northcentral Montana, the Rocky Boy Reservation is home to about 3,800 people and spans 122,000 hilly acres. The nearest town is Havre, 25 miles away, and the nearest large hospital is in Great Falls, 100 miles away. In working with Sunchild, students have consistent access to a health care professional, something Sunchild said can be rare in rural places.

“Your average person may see a doctor once a month,” he said. “But these kids have access to me six days a week.”

Sunchild said investing in athlete’s health is especially important as sports play a crucial role in the community.

“Sports bring us together,” he said. “It’s a positive outlet on the reservation. It provides companionship. It helps young men and young women be better adults through discipline and physical activity. Community-wise, it’s very important because a lot of people support athletes in the area. Rather than sit at home on a Friday night, you can go take your family to a Rocky Boy or Box Elder game. It provides positivity and a lot of young role models.”

Position didn't exist

Sunchild grew up playing football, baseball, basketball, track and golf. But at the time, he didn’t have an athletic trainer. No one in the Rocky Boy community did. The position didn’t exist until Sunchild created it.

While Sunchild grew up playing and attending games across his community, it wasn’t until he was 16 when he played against Highwood High School that he saw someone who worked in sports medicine. From then on, he knew he wanted to do the same.

After graduating valedictorian from Rocky Boy High School, Sunchild went on to study at the University of Montana and graduated with a master’s degree in athletic training. He worked in Polson for a bit, but when his father was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, Sunchild moved home. Back in Rocky Boy, he spent time with his father, reconnected with his language and culture and decided to stay.

He wanted to bring athletic training to his community, but there was no structure for it. He advocated for the position with tribal leadership, and later, the Rocky Boy Health Center hired him as the first trainer on the reservation. He’s been serving the community ever since and said the role has already proved beneficial to the community.

“Having someone like me saves a lot of time, effort and, ultimately, money,” he said. “Let’s say a kid sprains an ankle on a Friday. Nine times out of ten the only thing open is the Emergency Room in Havre. So (seeing me) saves you an ER trip and saves you, give or take, $1,000 to $3,000. Over time, stuff like that adds up.”

Getting noticed

Sunchild was nominated for Henry Shein Medical’s Rising Star Award, and, earlier this month, he was selected as one of six finalists for the national award.

Eric Kearns, director of Henry Shein Medical’s Athletics and Schools business, said the award was created to recognize trainers who positively impact their communities. He applauded Sunchild for serving underrepresented populations within the profession.

“He, and all the nominees, have already gone above and beyond early in their careers,” Kearns said.

Joel Rosette, CEO of the Rocky Boy Health Center, said Sunchild “is a tremendous example of a tribal member coming home to have an impact in our community.” He said Sunchild is a role model for young people and “deserves recognition and accolades for his efforts.”

Sunchild was honored to be a finalist, and he has big goals for the future. He hopes one day, the reservation will hire another athletic trainer to work with him, and he believes all reservations in Montana should have a trainer.

Most importantly, Sunchild hopes to continue to support young people.

“Now that I’ve established my profession on the reservation, it’s one more thing that (kids) can look up and say, ‘I can do that,’” he said. “I tell these kids all the time, I grew up where they grew up. I played where they played. I sat in the seats at the school that they did. I went off the reservation, got an education and brought something back that’s never been there before. I hope they can do the same not only with athletic training, but with any profession they want to move forward with. I’m happy to provide that encouragement and say, ‘You can do that.’”