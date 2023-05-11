The Rocky Boy Tribal Health Center recently received funding to build a new $11.3 million administrative office building, allowing the center to improve and expand its behavioral health and substance abuse services.

Joel Rosette, chief executive officer of the health center, said the improvements will make health care "more accessible to everyone."

The new 21,661 square-foot facility will feature telemedicine technology, an expanded pharmacy with a drive-up window and will give the center room to hire 30 additional full-time staff members.

Funding for the initiative came, in part, through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program, which incentivizes community development. And Rosette acknowledged partnerships with U.S. Bank and community lender MoFi. MoFi also helped fund the Fort Peck wellness center and establish a new health clinic on the Flathead Reservation.

Nestled in the Bears Paw Mountains in northcentral Montana, the Rocky Boy Reservation is home to almost 4,000 people. In 2017, the Chippewa Cree Tribe performed a community health assessment, which identified mental health and substance abuse "unsupported health concerns," according to a release.