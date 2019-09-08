A gathering celebrating the Rocky Mountain Front, including field trips into the iconic landscape, is set for Sept. 13-14 in Choteau.
The gathering kicks off with a writing workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Choteau Stage Stop Inn, which will be held in conjunction with local high school teachers and University of Montana instructors Nadia White and Matthew Frank.
At 1 p.m., attendees will meet at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game check station at the east end of Augusta for a tour of the Sun River Game Range. That's followed by dinner and drinks back at the Inn, and a narrated photographic presentation by Rick and Susie Graetz.
Saturday's events start at 8:30 a.m., with an introduction by Mary Sexton, the former head of Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, followed by presentations on the Rocky Mountain Front wildlife and management opportunities and challenges on The Front, as well as for the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area.
Also Saturday morning are presentations on the history of The Front, farming and ranching there, and news coverage.
You have free articles remaining.
At 1:45 p.m., Nathan Birkeland of The Nature Conservancy in Montana will lead a tour of the group's Pine Butte Swamp Preserve, with an optional ascent of the butte.
The event concludes Saturday night with a "Shadows of the Past Art Auction" that benefits the Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation. Tickets can be found on the Benefis Teton Medical Center's Facebook page.
The gathering is put on by the UM Office of Research and Creative Scholarship and its School of Journalism, and the Choteau Area Port Authority
Registration, lodging information and the schedule are available on the website: http://visitchoteau.com/events/rocky-mountain-front-gathering/.
Educators needing more information may contact Rick Graetz at rick.graetz@umontana.edu.