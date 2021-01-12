Rocky Mountain Lab's Bloom shares COVID-19 experience

The longtime scientist, who recently led an effort to encourage people to wear masks in a large advertisement in the Ravalli Republic, said there have been people who have asked him if he still thinks masks are effective.

“My answer is a definite yes,” Bloom said. “We can make a strong guess that I was shedding virus for probably two days before I started to show symptoms. If I had not been wearing a mask, there’s a good chance I might have spread it to someone at work.”

None of the preventative measures — that includes masks, hand washing, social distancing and vaccines — are 100 percent effective, Bloom said.

“I tell people the proper way to think of it is all of those measures are like slices of Swiss cheese,” Bloom said. “Wearing a mask is like having one slice. Some virus may get through. Washing your hands is like having another. Some virus may get past that. Even if the vaccine is 95 percent effective.”

“But when you put all those slices together, you can stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

Bloom said it’s been disappointing that some of the preventative measures have been politicized.