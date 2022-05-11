Roemer takes reins in Glacier Park

David Roemer will replace Jeff Mow as superintendent of Glacier National Park this summer.

“I am eager to continue the park’s strong relationships with Tribes, local governments, partner organizations and external stakeholders,” Roemer said in an email on Wednesday. Roemer was previously deputy superintendent of Redwood National and State Parks in California, and has served as acting superintendent at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Redwood, and Big Thicket National Preserve.

Mow retired last December after eight years leading Glacier Park. During his tenure, Mow oversaw significant increases in visitation to the park, and imposed its first ticketed entry system for motor vehicles using the Going to the Sun Road.

National Park Service Deputy Regional Director Kate Hammond has been leading Glacier in the interim after Mow’s retirement. She will return to her regular office in Denver when Roemer arrives in early July, according to Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.

Late April snows have slowed some opening activity in Glacier Park. Kerzman said snowplow crews have reached the midway Loop level, and bicyclists can travel that far when the heavy equipment isn’t active. That’s usually on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, although limits may change due to avalanche or working conditions. On most weekdays, bikers must stop at the Logan Creek Pit Toilet, just before where the road starts climbing the Garden Wall.

Advance reservations for ticketed entry end on May 26, and some tickets are still available for visitors coming between the end of August and Sept. 11, when the restricted entry period ends. On May 26, Glacier opens its 24-hour advance reservation period for a limited number of short-notice tickets.

Those tickets can be acquired through Recreation.gov. The website requires users to create an individual account and limits them to one reservation per three-day period to prevent scalpers or re-sellers.

Kerzman said some parts of Glacier Park’s main website are malfunctioning, including the status pages for Going to the Sun plowing and campground availability.

“We’ve been posting those updates to Glacier’s Facebook page multiple times a day as a quick fix,” Kerzman said.

