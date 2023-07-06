This June, Roemer's Point S Tire and Auto in downtown Missoula is celebrating 70 years of local ownership, having survived corporate competition, an energy crisis and multiple recessions along the way.

In the age of big-box stores like Costco and Walmart that have started their own tire service centers, co-owner John Roemer said he's proud of the fact that his feisty tire and auto repair shop has thrived through the past seven decades.

While large retail chains competed aggressively for their customers, he said the plucky little business in downtown Missoula has kept a loyal and stable following.

Roemer’s began as a Conoco service station in 1953. John’s parents, Jack and Pat Roemer, opened Roemer’s Conoco on the northwest corner of Main and Pattee Streets in downtown Missoula, where the current Century Link-Quest Communication building sits.

"Jack ran the front of the house while Pat did the books," Roemer explained.

In 1962, the business moved to its present location at 240 East Broadway. That location, incidentally, is also the site of the former First Christian Church where Pat and Jack were married in 1951.

Roemer said there were several factors that allowed the shop to survive for 70 years.

“The lessons, focus and training for operating a service station translated well over time in our operation," he explained. "Service was at the core and building relationships with customers and developing a loyal customer base gathered many longtime customers to the business."

He also credited his parents with being able to evolve with the times.

"Mom and Dad weren’t afraid to adapt their business model to continue to thrive and reflect what was needed in the local area," he said.

Although it started out as a Conoco Service Station, the business evolved into a specialized auto repair center that also sold gasoline and tires under the name Roemer's Car Clinic.

In the late 1970s, with gas prices approaching $1 per gallon for the first time in U.S. history, full-service retail gas stations found themselves no longer profitable. In response, the Roemers made the difficult decision in 1977 to abandon gasoline sales altogether and became Roemer's Tire and Auto Service Center.

In the mid-1980s, John bought the business from his father.

In the spring of 2000, Goodyear announced that it would be increasing tire prices to smaller independent tire dealers by 16%. In response, 112 businesses formed the largest tire distribution cooperative in the western U.S., called the Northwest Tire Factory.

In the spring of 2013, Roemer's celebrated 60 years in business by implementing the 60 Acts of Kindness Campaign, which has donated to organizations like the YWCA, Youth Homes, the International Choral Festival, the Humane Society of Western Montana, the Missoula Food Bank and many others.

In 2016, the business changed to its current name to reflect that it's joined Point S, a global tire and automotive parts-buying cooperative with over 3,000 independent member locations in 27 countries.

"It allows us to compete with the big guys and focus on service, selection and savings," Roemer explained.

Earlier this year, longtime employees Jenny Hockman and E.J. Prybil joined as co-owners of the business.

Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, noted how special it is to have a business owned by locals for that long.

"Roemer's Point S is a legacy business in Downtown Missoula," McCarthy said. "Business succession is difficult, and Roemer's is now operating in its third generation of ownership: first Jack, then John, and now EJ and Jenny, long-standing employees who are now owners."

She noted Roemer's is on the list of the longest-running local businesses.

"There are but a handful of Missoula-area businesses that have operated for 70 years," McCarthy said. "Office City, Missoula Textiles, Bob Ward's come to mind. If you have ever been a customer at Roemer's, you know their success is based on excellent service, exceptional knowledge of vehicles and not just tires, and buying power. Most importantly, they care about and give back to our community in many ways. The Roemer family legacy continues, thanks to the dedicated commitment of the people who work there. We are proud of their success and celebration."

In 2019, the U.S. Small Business Administration put out a report that found that small businesses generate roughly 44% of all economic activity in the country and created two-thirds of all U.S. jobs that year.

“Small, locally owned businesses and startups tend to generate higher incomes for people in a community than big, nonlocal firms, which can actually depress local economies,” said Stephan Goetz, professor of agricultural and regional economics at Penn State and director of the Northeast Regional Center for Rural Development, in a statement in the study.

He noted that big box stores and large corporations have internal systems for services like accounting, supply and legal that are not necessarily based in the community where the store is located. Small businesses, on the other hand, either have those services in-house or outsource those functions to professionals within their local or regional communities. Those people, Goetz said, are more likely to spend that money locally.