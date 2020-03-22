Ronan CBD manufacturer producing in-demand hand sanitizer

Kim Aipperspach, who owns the Conoco gas station a couple blocks down and across the street from Green Ridge Biosolutions, said he went and bought some of Belanger’s hand sanitizer as soon as he heard it was available.

“We’ve been using it for employees, and I’m getting ready to make a display,” Aipperspach said. “Even before this hit, money is one of the dirtiest things you handle, so that’s why you always have that kind of stuff around.”

Aipperspach also said he thinks Belanger’s formula is less abrasive than what you find in stores.

“It seems like a friendlier product, and it’s stronger than what they sell in other places.”

By last Monday, all but 12 bottles were gone, so they made another batch. By Friday, they had produced approximately 2,100 bottles, half of which Belanger said they’ve given away and half of which they’ve sold.

The first batches were priced at $5 per 2 oz. bottle plus shipping, with the biggest cost being the bottle itself. The type they had on hand are fairly expensive pump bottles used for thicker products like lotions and shampoos. And because the hand sanitizer they came up with is liquid rather than gel, they have to fill the bottles individually by hand.