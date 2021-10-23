Ronan family finds relief after transferring to Missoula County Public Schools

“There are so many actual humans checking on them and being able to just ask them if they’re okay, if they’re following, if they understand. It’s just huge,” Pleninger said.

“They really like being able to talk to the teachers and see the other kids and I noticed by the end of the day they’re tired,” she continued.

But getting her children approved as out-of-district transfers wasn’t exactly a breeze. Pleninger began inquiring with the district about the possibility of a transfer on Oct. 5, and since then has exchanged emails with multiple administrators with the district and filled out a mountain of paperwork.

It also came with a cost.

Tuition for out-of-district transfer students to MCPS is around $1,250 for the academic year, but the Pleningers' tuition was able to be prorated for eight months of instruction. The cost of tuition is the same for every transfer student.

“It took me some time to come to that realization that yeah, we can’t afford to actually let them slide too far. Education is important, it’s worth it,” Pleninger said.

The district’s board of trustees has accepted 28 out-of-district transfer students since Sept. 14, two of whom reside out of state.