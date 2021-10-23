Ronan family finds relief after transferring to Missoula County Public Schools

Mask-optional policies and lack of online learning opportunities in her local school district drove a Ronan mom to home-school her two elementary-aged children this fall as the family wrestled to find a balance between education, health and social-emotional needs while working from home full-time.
But now, they’re feeling some relief.
Robin Pleninger’s two children recently started classes with the Missoula County Public Schools’ online academy as out-of-district transfer students.
“It’s just light-years better, I don’t think there’s any comparison,” Pleninger said.
Pleninger picked up supplies from the Missoula Online Academy on Monday, which included workbooks, Chromebooks and materials for art, music and physical education. Her children logged into their new classes on Tuesday for an abbreviated week due to statewide professional development days on Thursday and Friday.
Since starting with the district’s online classes, Pleninger has noticed stark differences in the quality of education her children are receiving now versus what they were doing with their home-schooling resources, she said. The kids are engaged with educators and other students in real time for a full day of learning.
Their day starts at 8:15 a.m. sharp and concludes at 3:15 p.m. There are multiple Zoom sessions throughout the day with a homeroom teacher, as well as allotments of time for screen breaks, work time, office hours and electives.
“There are so many actual humans checking on them and being able to just ask them if they’re okay, if they’re following, if they understand. It’s just huge,” Pleninger said.
“They really like being able to talk to the teachers and see the other kids and I noticed by the end of the day they’re tired,” she continued.
But getting her children approved as out-of-district transfers wasn’t exactly a breeze. Pleninger began inquiring with the district about the possibility of a transfer on Oct. 5, and since then has exchanged emails with multiple administrators with the district and filled out a mountain of paperwork.
It also came with a cost.
Tuition for out-of-district transfer students to MCPS is around $1,250 for the academic year, but the Pleningers' tuition was able to be prorated for eight months of instruction. The cost of tuition is the same for every transfer student.
“It took me some time to come to that realization that yeah, we can’t afford to actually let them slide too far. Education is important, it’s worth it,” Pleninger said.
The district’s board of trustees has accepted 28 out-of-district transfer students since Sept. 14, two of whom reside out of state.
Russ Lodge, MCPS assistant superintendent, said the district hasn’t had many requests for transfers and they are handled on a case-by-case basis.
“Basically, the number one priority is whether we have room (for possible transfers) at that grade level,” Lodge said. “There are some grade levels where we just don’t have any room.”
In the case of the Pleningers, Lodge said there was plenty of room at their two grade levels “and it seemed like it would be a good fit.”
Lodge couldn’t speak directly about the two out-of-state transfer students to the district, but said that students who are enrolled at MCPS but live out of state generally moved away and want to finish their year with the district.
Generally, transfers to the district are families living in surrounding areas but who work in Missoula, Lodge said.
“As I think back about why people are asking for transfers, it’s because it would work really well with their work schedule,” Lodge said.
The district does not accept out-of-district students outside of the academic year to make sure that there’s room for families who may move to Missoula in the middle of the year.
“It is a little luck-of-the-draw for parents whether the grade that they’re looking for has enough room for them,” Lodge said.