Ronan High School teacher gets $50K prize from Harbor Freight Tools

“I’m afraid I’ve got to learn just as fast as the kids do, but I think we’ll get to the point where we’ve got a chance to try some stuff that we haven’t had yet,” Lunceford said.

Lunceford’s curriculum covers a variety of subjects including welding, small engines, electrical wiring, hydraulics and more. The wide offerings allow students to explore different options that can lead to internships to prepare them for their future careers.

His classes take on large projects, like a recent overhaul of the Lake County Fairgrounds hog barn and horse stock trailers. Lunceford credits these hands-on projects for helping his students gain real-world experience.

Over his career at Ronan High School, he’s brought the graduation rate for skilled trades education up from 90% to 100% by the end of last school year.

Lunceford’s students were among the most excited about the award.

“It’s been really good (being in Lunceford’s classes), you get to learn about different stuff every day and some of our classes head out to the stock yards and get to work on those so it gives us some hands on work before actually going into any sort of job,” said James Kenelty, a junior at Ronan High School.

This year, the 2021 Hard Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence drew over 700 applications from 49 states. The finalists were narrowed down through three rounds of judging by independent panels of experts from industry, trades, education, philanthropy and civic leadership. The field was narrowed to 61 finalists by July.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.