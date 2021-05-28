Ronan man killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver

A Ronan man was killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver Thursday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan Lefthand, 35, was killed after his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of Highway 93 in the Pablo area, just north of Lake's Corner.

On May 27 at midnight, a Lake County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on an adult female suspected of DUI within the city limits of Polson, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook post on Friday morning. During the stop, the driver was identified, but fled southbound on Highway 93 when asked to get out of the vehicle.

The deputy did not engage in a pursuit, but attempted to follow the vehicle before losing sight of it north of Pablo. Flathead Tribal Police officers reported seeing the vehicle pass by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Tribal Complex driving at over 100 mph, according to the Facebook post.

As the vehicle traveled southbound from Pablo, it crossed onto the northbound side of the highway and struck Lefthand's vehicle. The suspected DUI driver survived the crash and was transported to a local hospital, according to the post.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating the death and Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

