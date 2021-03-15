Ronan restaurant owner perseveres through fire, pandemic

RONAN — Lori Grenier thought it would be smooth sailing when she finally reopened her popular restaurant and bar after closing for more than three years due to a catastrophic fire.
The Pheasant Lounge, a staple for locals in Ronan who called it "The Bird," succumbed to a blaze in June of 2016. After fighting with the insurance company for years, Grenier was able to finally rebuild the business in the same location and reopen as The Bird Bar and Grill in the fall of 2019.
"We just got opened on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at night," she recalled. "It was doing fantastic because so many people were waiting. We always had a loyal clientele. Then COVID hit."
St. Patrick's Day of 2020 promised to be the big comeback celebration for the bar.
"We always had a big St. Paddy's Day," she said. "We were the headquarters for Irish and Grizzlies and local teams. We always had a big parade in town and prizes for floats. I ordered a lot of extra beer."
On March 12, 2020, then-Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency in Montana in response to the coronavirus. Sporting events around the state were canceled and the Montana University System announced it would move classes online for the rest of the school year. On March 26, Bullock would issue a stay-at-home directive and order all non-essential businesses closed.
Restaurants and bars, of course, depend on crowds. So they were especially hard-hit during the pandemic.
Roughly 17% of all restaurants in the U.S. closed long-term or shut down permanently by the end of 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. That equals about 110,000 businesses.
Grenier, 69, an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was determined that she wouldn't be one of the ones that closed. She had purchased the business in 2002 and fought to get it rebuilt after the fire, so she wasn't going to let the pandemic bring her down.
It wasn't easy, because they weren't set up as a place where people could pick up food to-go as easily as other businesses.
"When it first started we lost 80% of our business," she said. "Ronan has drive-ins for food. We did curbside pickup. People don't want to wait for us to walk out and give it to them, I guess. And we're still 50%-60% of what we normally do."
She was able to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government, as well as a Small Business Relief Grant from the CSKT Economic Development Office.
Grenier also cut her own hours to avoid having to lay off her employees.
"I had to go on partial unemployment to still give my employees hours," she said. "I would have done it all myself — me and my granddaughter — but I didn't want to lay my other employees off. They needed help that way. But we lost a lot of business."
Grenier is on Social Security, so she was able to just work part-time. She knew her employees didn't have that extra income.
Operating a restaurant has been tough during a pandemic, she noted, and not just because of fewer customers.
She remembers some people calling her and her employees "sheep" because they wore masks due to a state directive meant to stop the spread of the virus.
"A couple other bars wouldn't ask customers to wear a mask," she said. "But we did. We've done pretty good. We can't force people to do it. We still wear a mask or a shield because you just don't know."
Chris White owns the Valley Club Bar and Cafe in Ronan with his wife, Amber. He also said the face mask requirement was too much for some customers to deal with.
"It was a struggle controlling the face masks," he said. "It still is a struggle. We ask people to wear the mask, because it ain't just you. There's elders."
Like Grenier, White said it was a struggle to stay afloat during the past year.
"The first two months, it was kinda thin," White said. "Even when we did the drive-up window it got a little thin. I can't say we ever hit the point of thinking we may have to close the doors. But of course we laid everybody off for a while."
Grenier had no idea how bad the pandemic was going to be when they had to shut down in March last year, she said.
"I'd say it was worse than I expected," she said. "It just took so long."
She's still worried about how the PPP loan and the grants are going to affect her taxes. As a small business owner, she doesn't have the access to high-powered accountants that big companies do to help her navigate complex issues.
"Nobody even told me you have to ask to get the PPP loan forgiven," she said. "Little things like that should have been in the original paperwork."
Grenier has four full-time employees and she's happy that they were able to keep earning paychecks throughout the past year, despite the big drop-off in business.
"We tried to help each other as much as we could," she said.