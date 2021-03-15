Ronan restaurant owner perseveres through fire, pandemic

Restaurants and bars, of course, depend on crowds. So they were especially hard-hit during the pandemic.

Roughly 17% of all restaurants in the U.S. closed long-term or shut down permanently by the end of 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. That equals about 110,000 businesses.

Grenier, 69, an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was determined that she wouldn't be one of the ones that closed. She had purchased the business in 2002 and fought to get it rebuilt after the fire, so she wasn't going to let the pandemic bring her down.

It wasn't easy, because they weren't set up as a place where people could pick up food to-go as easily as other businesses.

"When it first started we lost 80% of our business," she said. "Ronan has drive-ins for food. We did curbside pickup. People don't want to wait for us to walk out and give it to them, I guess. And we're still 50%-60% of what we normally do."

She was able to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government, as well as a Small Business Relief Grant from the CSKT Economic Development Office.

Grenier also cut her own hours to avoid having to lay off her employees.