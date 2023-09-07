A high school student is barred from Ronan Public School campuses following accusations he made a verbal threat to “shoot up” the Ronan High School, school officials reported on Thursday.

The administration posted on Facebook at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday evening that a threat made by a high school student was circulating around social media websites. The post said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office immediately started investigating the threat.

“Yesterday, a high school student made a comment to another student that was overheard by other students, stating he was going to shoot up the high school,” a Thursday morning update from the school district stated. “Administration did not hear about the threat until (Wednesday) night.”

The suspect was quickly identified and told he was barred from school property, according to the post. It stated school administration is currently working on a threat assessment.

Superintendent Mark Johnston said as of Thursday morning, classes and activities were running normally, but there was an increased police presence on school property. Johnston wasn’t sure if the sheriff’s office issued any citations to the student, but said he’s prohibited from Ronan school property for the foreseeable future.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment on whether the student was facing any charges or citations.

Thursday night high school volleyball games were still scheduled, but a middle school football game was postponed.