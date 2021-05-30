Ronan students document pandemic through photos

Jerry Wills, a custodian at Ronan High School, cleans a classroom after school. The pandemic has added extra hours of cleaning — after basketball games he spends two to three hours cleaning and disinfecting the bleachers.
LaRhae Webster
Signs directing student traffic and displaying the mask mandate are the new normal at Ronan High School.
Mikenzie Morigeau
Dardarian McKeever sits for a portrait at Ronan High School. Mckeever, class of 2023, said the hardest part of the pandemic was the isolation and supplementing in-person relationships with virtual ones. He began dating his girlfriend in July 2020 and said, "It seemed pretty long distance for someone who lived so close."
Mikenzie Morigeau
Mikenzie Morigeau, class of 2023, describes her life during the pandemic as difficult. She struggled with online learning and said she had to work extra hard to catch up when in-person school returned. On top of school work, Morigeau was balancing isolation with the grief of her family after losing relatives during the pandemic. "It's hard being around sadness all the time. There was a lot of grief. My mom cried because she knew them. I was trying to make her feel better by being around her, cleaning the house and making sure she's ok."
Dardarian McKeever
LaRhae Webster, class of 2023, poses for a self-portrait in her bedroom. Webster said online school was easy for her. She was able to get more work done and it was less stressful. She used her time in isolation to practice cooking and became closer with her family in the process. “I got a lot more work done because of Covid. I’ve spent more time with my family and I have more hobbies. I got to cook dinners that my family absolutely love.”
LaRhae Webster
Jesse Hoskinson, class of 2024, poses for a portrait in the Ronan High School library. Hoskinson said remote learning in quarantine was an obstacle for his ADHD. When he realized how easy it was to procrastinate his brain told him, "Score!"
Chairoum Tenas
Amy Miller poses for a portrait in her classroom at Ronan High School. Miller, an English teacher, said her anxiety and depression have worsened during the pandemic. Teaching is more difficult because she can't see the students smiling and remote learning was especially challenging. "Remote learning is not the way teaching is supposed to be done," Miller said.
Mikenzie Morigeau
Anthony Alexander and his younger sister Amira stand between the high school and middle school. Anthony contracted Covid-19 in November and wondered, "Am I going to die?" Remote school was difficult for him because he needs to have the teachers explain the process. He was failing in remote school but now in person his grades are improving. The school year has been a rollercoaster. "Each time I go to school I imagine the worst but it turned out to be a great year once we started in person again."
Mikenzie Morigeau
A cart of cleaning supplies sits in the hallway of Ronan High School. Each class is disinfected after school and often in between classes since the students returned to in-person learning.
Shawnda Edwards
A water fountain at the Ronan Middle School sits sealed in plastic to stop students from using the faucet. Water fountains throughout the schools are sealed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Dardarian McKeever
Shawnda Edwards sits for a portrait in a classroom at Ronan High School. Edwards, class of 2023, said the hardest part of the pandemic was being separated from her twin brother who lives in Cut Bank. "We were apart for almost a year. I understood we had to put safety first but I missed him."
As high schools across the country finish a historic school year, a group of students from Ronan High School set out to document the coronavirus pandemic from their perspective. From the return to in-person school to glimpses of teen romance, these students share how COVID-19 has changed everything for them and their peers.
This collection of images and stories are from students who took part in a six-week MAPS Media Institute photojournalism course, held at Ronan High School and taught by photojournalist Tailyr Irvine.
Irvine was born and raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation and graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2018. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, ESPN, CNN, the Smithsonian, HuffPost, Buzzfeed and High Country News.
MAPS Media Institute is an organization that provides education and mentorship in media arts.
MAPS was able to make this opportunity possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Greater Montana Foundation, and Ronan High School.
Photos: Ronan students document pandemic through photos
