Ronan students document pandemic through photos
As high schools across the country finish a historic school year, a group of students from Ronan High School set out to document the coronavirus pandemic from their perspective. From the return to in-person school to glimpses of teen romance, these students share how COVID-19 has changed everything for them and their peers.

This collection of images and stories are from students who took part in a six-week MAPS Media Institute photojournalism course, held at Ronan High School and taught by photojournalist Tailyr Irvine.

Irvine was born and raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation and graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2018. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, ESPN, CNN, the Smithsonian, HuffPost, Buzzfeed and High Country News. 

MAPS Media Institute is an organization that provides education and mentorship in media arts. 

MAPS was able to make this opportunity possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Greater Montana Foundation, and Ronan High School.

