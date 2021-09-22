Rosendale's tweet spurs donations to refugee aid organizations in Missoula

“We were trying to think of some response to counteract the inhumane and misinformed comments,” Poole continued. “The best response was to take all that money our representative had raised for us and turn it into a brand-new fund directly going to give support to Afghan arrivals and new arrivals.”

The “Afghan and New Arrivals Fund” has since raised another $4,000 from local donors, she said.

People have also sent her messages saying they don’t agree with Rosendale. Poole also saw how many people on Twitter criticized Rosendale’s stance.

“Tweets or comments like that hit you in our gut when you know how misguided they are,” she said. “And then to see the community and nation say no, that’s not how we feel, that’s not our values as Americans."

"That’s not how we want to treat families that U.S. policies have had such a detrimental effect on, families that are trying to create a better life.”

Eamon Fahey, the deputy director of the International Rescue Committee branch in Missoula, said refugees are "the most vetted travelers to the United States."