Ross family organizes #TroyStrong blood drives across Montana

GREAT FALLS — Football-loving Great Falls kindergartner Troy Ross turns 7 in June, a milestone celebrated throughout his community and beyond and at least partly made possible thanks to the generosity of blood donors.

For the fourth straight year, the Ross family is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a series of blood drives across Montana in Troy’s name, honoring and encouraging the blood donors who helped save their son’s life and the lives of others.

“Montana is a pretty special place,” Troy’s mom Callie said. “The fact that we have new donors — and donors we didn’t know who say they donate because they heard Troy’s story — it shows that this is so much bigger than Troy and our family, and that’s what we hoped for. We wanted to make a big impact beyond us.”

Diagnosed with a rare immune disease in 2017, Troy has received more than 90 blood transfusions and was in a fight for his life in the early going. Over Labor Day weekend four years ago, Troy was airlifted to the Seattle Children’s Hospital, and over the course of the next month, three-quarters of his blood supply had to be replaced.